Sami Sheen Gushes Over Spending Time With 'Her Favorite' Boy Aiden David at Coachella: See the Loved-Up Photos
Sami Sheen is thriving as she continues to spend more and more time with her boyfriend, Aiden David.
In mid-April, the pair looked loved-up as they couldn't stop kissing while at Coachella.
"spent the weekend at my favorite festival w my favorite boy <3," the model, 20, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, April 16.
In the pictures, Sheen sported a backwards black baseball cap, a long, black T-shirt and dark pants as she posed in front of the famous Ferris wheel. She also appeared to get on David's back in front of the stage as they packed on the PDA.
Of course, people loved seeing the duo, who recently made their OnlyFans debut, out and about.
One person wrote, "OBSESSED WITH YOU GUYS," while another said, "You're lucky to be able to deal with the madhouse! I watch from the crib! Safe travels great pictures!"
David even commented on outing, writing, "what a coincidence… i spent the weekend at my favorite festival with my favorite girl."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Sheen and David have posted cute photos together. On April 13, Sheen captioned a bunch of photos from the music festival, writing, "LANACHELLAAA 🎡," likely referring to Lana Del Rey performing over the weekend.
Though Sheen, whose parents are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, has received backlash for joining OnlyFans at 18 years old, her mother came to her defense while chatting on Nick Viall's “The Viall Files” podcast.
"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," the actress said. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard."
Denise even made an OnlyFans account as well. "When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I'm sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too," she shared.
"Then after that, you're perceived as a s-- symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'" she added.