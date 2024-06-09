'Lonely' Eminem 'Is Too Paranoid to Give Any Woman a Shot': 'He Can't Bring Himself to Trust Anyone'
Eminem danced with his daughter Hailie Jade at her gorgeous May wedding to husband Evan McClintock, but according to a source, the rapper has no aspirations of tying the knot himself anytime soon.
The 51-year-old — born Marshall Mathers — reportedly hasn't had a serious relationship since he divorced ex-wife Kim Scott for the second time 18 years ago.
The pair — who also share kids Stevie Laine and Parker Scott — were previously married from 1999 until 2001. Despite their tumultuous past relationship, they decided to give married life another chance in 2006, but got divorced again that same year.
The source spilled Eminem is now "too paranoid to give any woman a shot," adding that Kim "scarred" him for life.
"He just can’t bring himself to trust anyone enough to open up to them," the source continued. "But his friends know that deep down he’d love to be in a relationship."
"It’s really sad to see him so lonely," the source explained. "They wish he’d let his guard down and open up to finding love again."
In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, Eminem admitted that he didn't even go on dates at the time.
"Not really. As far as going out, like dinner and a movie – I just can't. Going out in public is just too crazy," he revealed. "I mean, I'd like to be in a relationship again someday. Who doesn't? It's just hard to meet new people, in my position."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The same can't be said for the "Not Afraid" artist's eldest daughter who described her wedding weekend as a "beautiful" celebration where she was surrounded by her loved ones.
"Waking up a wife this week," she gushed in the caption for a carousel of photos from her nuptials. "So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt."
She noted that she was feeling "so grateful" for all of her family and friends who joined them for their special day as they embark on this special "new chapter" of their lives.
The source spoke with Star magazine about Eminem's alleged paranoia surrounding dating.