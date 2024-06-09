'Lonely' Eminem 'Is Too Paranoid to Give Any Woman a Shot': 'He Can't Bring Himself to Trust Anyone'

In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, Eminem admitted that he didn't even go on dates at the time.

"Not really. As far as going out, like dinner and a movie – I just can't. Going out in public is just too crazy," he revealed. "I mean, I'd like to be in a relationship again someday. Who doesn't? It's just hard to meet new people, in my position."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!