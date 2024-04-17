Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Packs for Her Bachelorette Trip Ahead of Wedding to Evan McClintock: Watch
Hailie Jade is gearing up for her last fling before the ring!
On Monday, April 15, Eminem's daughter posted a video as she neatly packed for her bachelorette trip.
The star — who's engaged to Evan McClintock — hinted she'll be going somewhere where there's plenty of sun, as she added a palm tree emoji to her caption.
The first step for the famous offspring, 29, was to lay out all of her planned outfits — which included plenty of white bridal pieces — by day before putting them in a packing cube.
The "Just a Little Shady" podcast host used packing cubes for her accessories, cosmetics and toiletries as well to keep everything organized.
She also packed a few hair tools in zippered compartments so the cords don't get tangled.
Next up, she showed off five pairs of shoes she was bringing, including "tennis shoes, a couple pair of heels and a couple pool slides."
Other items she took with her included a speaker and a noise machine, the latter of which "goes with me everywhere," she admitted.
"You already know this suitcase is getting a heavy 'handle with caution' tag on it, so make sure everything is secure before zipping it all up!" she suggested to others who also tend to stuff all they can into their luggage.
Hailie and her fiancé started dating in 2016 and became engaged in February 2023.
The couple dished on the proposal during an episode of Hailie's podcast.
"I kinda knew what I was after for your ring. Thankfully your sister helped me out there," Evan said of the diamond he popped the question with. "She really helped me out and basically told me what not to get."
However, he started having doubts if he chose the right piece.
"After I ordered it we were at my family's and we were all talking about rings, and I think you mentioned you had no idea what you wanted and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just ordered this ring. She’s saying she doesn’t know what she wants,'" he recalled.
Evan confirmed that he asked Eminem for his blessing before he got down on one knee.
"Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious. I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he said of talking to the rapper, 51. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."