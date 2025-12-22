or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson Considering Moving to a Granny Flat With Daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie After Eviction From Royal Lodge: 'Days of Lavish Living Are Gone'

image of Sarah Ferguson could be moving in with her daughters as she figures out her next move.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson could be moving into a granny flat with her daughters as she figures out her next move, a source claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Yorks could all be under one roof very soon.

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering possibly moving into a quaint little granny flat with daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Has to 'Think Practically' About Her Future

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's parents were forced out of their longtime home, the Royal Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's parents were forced out of their longtime home, the Royal Lodge.

A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack page that the former Duchess of York, 66, is exploring all of her options after being forced out of the Royal Lodge earlier this year, the longtime home she shared with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

King Charles stripped the former Prince Andrew's royal titles and also evicted him from the Lodge amid his eyebrow-raising close friendship with dead pedo Jeffrey Epstein. Ferguson also had some ties to Epstein, as he allegedly lent her some money to pay off her debts back in the day.

“She’s looking at all her options,” the insider said. “The days of multiple homes and lavish living are long gone. She’s thinking practically now.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of While the York princesses are still welcomed in the royal family, they need to be careful.
Source: MEGA

While the York princesses are still welcomed in the royal family, they need to be careful.

Ferguson even could be shopping around a new tell-all memoir — a move that might score her a $500,000 advance if she plays her cards right.

“She knows exactly what she could sell. But she also knows the price wouldn’t just be paid by her," the insider dished, noting that despite the rocky transitional period Ferguson is currently undergoing, she's "not panicking."

“She’s watching, waiting, and figuring out her next chapter," they added.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Need to Watch Their Step

image of Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew married in 1986 but divorced a decade later.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew married in 1986 but divorced a decade later.

Insiders explained how Ferguson is plotting her next move while trying to protect her daughters' titles and reputations at the same time.

Charles, 77, has continued to welcome Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 37, into the royal fold. However, the York princesses still need to be cautious.

“Nothing’s been threatened outright,” the source warned. “But everyone understands there are lines you don’t cross.”

Last month, it was reported that Ferguson is ready to tell her side of the story in a bombshell memoir about her relationship with the disgraced ex-Duke of York, 65.

image of Sarah Ferguson could be writing a tell-all memoir.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson could be writing a tell-all memoir.

The children's book author is reportedly scrambling for money, but she allegedly won't be able to "go too hard” on Andrew, whom she was married to from 1986 to 1996, because “he’d only retaliate."

Ferguson apparently plans to “go into the demise of the marriage” and share “why she turned a blind eye to his womanizing," a source told the National Examiner in November.

“Sarah is an extremely savvy operator,” they dished at the time. “She’s still hoping to crawl her way out of this mess and somehow repair her image.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.