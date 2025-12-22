Sarah Ferguson Considering Moving to a Granny Flat With Daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie After Eviction From Royal Lodge: 'Days of Lavish Living Are Gone'
Dec. 22 2025, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
The Yorks could all be under one roof very soon.
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering possibly moving into a quaint little granny flat with daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Sarah Ferguson Has to 'Think Practically' About Her Future
A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack page that the former Duchess of York, 66, is exploring all of her options after being forced out of the Royal Lodge earlier this year, the longtime home she shared with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
King Charles stripped the former Prince Andrew's royal titles and also evicted him from the Lodge amid his eyebrow-raising close friendship with dead pedo Jeffrey Epstein. Ferguson also had some ties to Epstein, as he allegedly lent her some money to pay off her debts back in the day.
“She’s looking at all her options,” the insider said. “The days of multiple homes and lavish living are long gone. She’s thinking practically now.”
Ferguson even could be shopping around a new tell-all memoir — a move that might score her a $500,000 advance if she plays her cards right.
“She knows exactly what she could sell. But she also knows the price wouldn’t just be paid by her," the insider dished, noting that despite the rocky transitional period Ferguson is currently undergoing, she's "not panicking."
“She’s watching, waiting, and figuring out her next chapter," they added.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Need to Watch Their Step
Insiders explained how Ferguson is plotting her next move while trying to protect her daughters' titles and reputations at the same time.
Charles, 77, has continued to welcome Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 37, into the royal fold. However, the York princesses still need to be cautious.
“Nothing’s been threatened outright,” the source warned. “But everyone understands there are lines you don’t cross.”
Last month, it was reported that Ferguson is ready to tell her side of the story in a bombshell memoir about her relationship with the disgraced ex-Duke of York, 65.
The children's book author is reportedly scrambling for money, but she allegedly won't be able to "go too hard” on Andrew, whom she was married to from 1986 to 1996, because “he’d only retaliate."
Ferguson apparently plans to “go into the demise of the marriage” and share “why she turned a blind eye to his womanizing," a source told the National Examiner in November.
“Sarah is an extremely savvy operator,” they dished at the time. “She’s still hoping to crawl her way out of this mess and somehow repair her image.”