Queen Elizabeth Knew Her 96th Birthday 'Might Be Her Last' Prior to Shocking Death

"Towards the end of her life, the Queen did not mind looking back," the former Parliament wrote in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. "She took time to look back in a personal way earlier this year (2022), sitting looking at reels of old 'home movies' that she and her parents had shot over the years."

"She recorded the commentary to go with the home movies on May 19, 2022, just a month after her 96th birthday," he continued.

According to Brandreth, Elizabeth knew the birthday celebration "may be her last."