CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Lori Loughlin Baffles Daughter Olivia Jade With Strikingly Youthful Appearance: 'How Does My Mother Look Like This?' Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin debuted a silver dress and new bob at the LACMA Gala as Olivia Jade Giannulli praised her look. OK! Staff Oct. 18 2026, Published 7:12 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lori Loughlin made a striking appearance at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Opening Gala, leaving her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli in awe of her transformation. Olivia Jade, 26, took to Instagram Stories on April 17 to express her admiration, stating, “How does my mother look like this? ☠️,” as she shared photos from the glamorous event.

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Lori Loughlin Turns Heads in a Silver Gala Dress

Source: MEGA Olivia Jade Giannulli praised her mother, Lori Loughlin, sharing photographs from the actress's glamorous appearance.

At 61 years old, Loughlin wore a captivating slinky silver dress, paired with a stylish bob haircut that marked a significant departure from her usual long auburn locks. Olivia Jade complemented her mother’s look in a black Elie Saab gown featuring a sheer lace bodice and a dramatic skirt. The change in Loughlin’s hairstyle drew attention, with hairstylist David Robert Naumann clarifying that the actress did not wear a wig. “It’s not a wig. I’d know,” Naumann commented on Instagram, confirming he had given her a fresh haircut for the gala.

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Lori Loughlin Embraces Dating After Mossimo Giannulli Split

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin's gala appearance followed her separation from fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in late 2025.

This public appearance comes after Loughlin’s separation from her husband Mossimo Giannulli in late 2025. A source said Loughlin has started dating again, enjoying this new chapter in her life. The insider noted, “Lori has been putting herself back out there after her split from Mossimo and is dating again.” Furthermore, the source emphasized that Loughlin has regained her confidence, saying, “She feels like she got her spark back.” Following her tumultuous past, the actress seems to be in a better headspace, focusing on her daughters and embracing her independence.

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Actress Returns to Hallmark’s 'When Calls the Heart'

Source: MEGA The same source said Lori Loughlin had regained her confidence and felt that she had recovered her spark.

Loughlin’s return to acting includes reprising her role in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart. “It feels amazing and my girl [Erin Krakow] here has been championing this for a long time,” she remarked during the Hallmark Christmas Experience in December 2025. “I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming … and this just feels incredible.”

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin returned to her role in Hallmark's ‘When Calls the Heart’ and expressed gratitude for the network's welcome during the Hallmark Christmas Experience in December 2025.