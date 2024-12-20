'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Says 2024 Was 'Transformative' as She Continues to Grow Her Business: 'I've Had Such a Year of Growth'

Two years after Season 3 of Love Is Blind premiered, Raven Ross, who didn't end up finding love on the show, is in a great place in her life — and doing what she loves!

"Transformative is a great word to describe 2024. I think this year we've had so many breakthroughs," the Netflix star exclusively tells OK! about uprooting her life to the East Coast and going all in on her Pilates journey by teaching in the Big Apple. "We started with all of our in-person classes here in the city. We've done them every single month, and it's crazy to see the same people show up and be consistent. It can feel really overwhelming to build a community here, especially as a new person, so it's cool to see people show up time and time again. I'm like, 'You actually like me?'"

"I also launched my virtual platform, so now I work out with people multiple times a week on the phone, and it's been amazing," the Pilates Body by Raven Ross founder adds.