'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Says 2024 Was 'Transformative' as She Continues to Grow Her Business: 'I've Had Such a Year of Growth'
Two years after Season 3 of Love Is Blind premiered, Raven Ross, who didn't end up finding love on the show, is in a great place in her life — and doing what she loves!
"Transformative is a great word to describe 2024. I think this year we've had so many breakthroughs," the Netflix star exclusively tells OK! about uprooting her life to the East Coast and going all in on her Pilates journey by teaching in the Big Apple. "We started with all of our in-person classes here in the city. We've done them every single month, and it's crazy to see the same people show up and be consistent. It can feel really overwhelming to build a community here, especially as a new person, so it's cool to see people show up time and time again. I'm like, 'You actually like me?'"
"I also launched my virtual platform, so now I work out with people multiple times a week on the phone, and it's been amazing," the Pilates Body by Raven Ross founder adds.
Leaving Texas wasn't an easy decision for Ross to make, but she's happy she took a chance by doing something different. "I had been there for 10 years, and I'm just so Aries, I was like, 'I'm fine, I'm over it, I'm done, we're moving.' I got here, and I was like, 'This is a big change, so it definitely took me a few months to get myself out there and feel comfortable and get into a routine," the certified Pilates trainer admits. "Now I feel so good. I feel like everyone's New York transition story is different, but it's been so great. It is the most rewarding thing to think that you could build a community here in a few months — what the actual h---?! I wouldn't call myself a New Yorker, but you feel like it's a possibility."
Though the move was daunting for Ross, she didn't quite have an alternative route in mind. "That's the thing about being an Aries — there was no plan B. I was like, 'We're going hard and we're doing it.' You can't tell yourself you're going back or else that might not happen. It was a huge change, and I committed to it."
Two years after appearing on the reality dating show, Ross finally feels like she has her "head on straight."
"I've had such a year of growth. 2024 was a transformation for me," Ross, who has a boyfriend, says. "My dad passed away this year, and it just really changes your perspective on the world. If I'm not committed to the bit now, no one is making up that time for me. You don't know if you're going to have it again, so just capitalizing on it. I lead my life that way now, and it has really served me since I moved here."
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits 'This Is The Happiest Time Of My Life' After Enduring Challenges On Reality Show: 'I Learned So Much'
- Bravo's 'Real Girlfriends In Paris' Stars Kacey Margo & Adja Toure Dish About Dating In Paris & Jumping Into Reality TV
- Bravo's 'Real Girlfriends In Paris' Star Margaux Lignel Says Chivalry Is Not Dead In France
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Next year looks bright for the fitness guru, who is excited about starting an app. "We launched our website this year and we have a complete rebrand launching in two weeks! We redid our entire branding, the entire website and added some more components to the virtual studio, so 2025 is the year for expanding my business!" she says of Pilates Body by Raven. "I feel like I've been so blessed. I work with the best women in the business, and I just really believe in working with other female founders. I've taken my time to find my tribe and now I'm like, 'Let's grow!' I've learned a lot."
Ross hosts a lot of classes in the city, which is why she's "torn" about opening a studio one day. "I'm so go with the flow, but we're thinking about doing a pop-up studio or something to test out in 2025," she reveals.
Growing up, the brunette beauty was "always" into fitness, mainly because she watched her mom go to the gym or take a step class.
"It was really normal for me, and then I became a professional dancer and then I transitioned into Pilates and always stuck with it," she notes. "Once I decided, 'Hey, I see there's a need for me to start providing free and accessible classes to other women that look like me,' I started making my free classes on YouTube, and that's how it took off — and then going on the show, too. Now that we're here, it's wild."
"I always tell people, 'Teach the class you would want to take' because that's different to everyone. I want to take a class where I feel supported to do more or less because every day you're showing up in a different body. When I show up more authentically, I feel like it draws in people that also identify that way," she adds. "I feel like I've connected with so many people, even other people who are running their own businesses or in the health and wellness space. I like to learn from other people."
Ross would be remiss if she didn't point out that appearing on Love Is Blind helped her along the way. "I am not delusional!" she quips. "I really had a great experience on Love Is Blind. When we filmed it, it was literally a week after Season 2 and no one knew anything. There's definitely a different sense to it now, but I'm so blessed to have been a part of it and to have done the hard work afterwards. If you aren't trying to grow from the experience, it can really swallow you whole."
Ross isn't opposed to going back on TV one day, but she rules out appearing on a dating show again. "I love reality TV. I enjoy Netflix so much. I love that show Is It Cake? I'd love to do a baking show! Sign me up!" she says. "I also love Bravo — especially Housewives and Vanderpump Rules."
Ultimately, Ross is looking forward to what the future holds. "Find people you trust and know your vision," she states. "And work with them forever! I see people rush through it and restart, but take your time and be more consistent."
"I am most proud of my consistency," she declares. "It's so easy to not be consistent. It's easy when things get hard to stop doing it and to make excuses, but luckily, I've surrounded myself with people who hold me accountable. I hope to see more people doing Pilates in 2025 with me!"