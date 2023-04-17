Britney Spears Seductively Dances In Tiny Bikini Bottoms While Confusingly Declaring She Needs A 'Baby Stroller Today'
Britney Spears is feeling herself.
The princess of pop had herself a busy weekend, having made several dancing videos and switching up her wardrobe for each.
On Sunday, April 16, Spears explained via the caption of one of her new Instagram posts that she recorded "8 videos yesterday." After pointing out, "I was excited because I haven’t danced in forever," she oddly added that she is in desperate need of "a baby stroller today … literally."
In the video, Spears wore white heeled boots that almost went up to her knees and a neon green bathing suit bottom that barely covered her behind. She completed the unique look with a white, off the shoulder crop top.
Grooving to Foster The People's "Pumped Up Kicks," the songstress swung her hips around while dancing in the center of her house.
The several other videos featured the blonde babe in similar outfits consisting of barely-there bottoms and tiny tops.
Despite fans' concern that Spears' well being may be in jeopardy due to her string of bizarre social media uploads following the end of her conservatorship in November 2021, the "Toxic" performer has made it clear that she is just having fun.
Back in January, Spears pointed out she can't act "too kooky or silly like kids" or people will say she's "CRAY CRAY."
And while she has insisted multiple times in recent months that she is OK — especially after fans called authorities asking that a wellness check be done on the pop star at her home — her inner circle is also apparently worried about her.
Earlier in February, it was reported that her loved ones planned an intervention for Spears, but she became "somewhat aware" of what was happening behind the scenes and the talk never took place. News of the intervention came on the heels of an insider claiming Spears had been "abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on."
As rumors continue to mount regarding Spears' mental state, OK! learned she is gearing up to release a "brutally honest" memoir in which she will finally get to tell her own story.
"Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship," promised a publishing insider.