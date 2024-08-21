'Love Island USA' Fans Side With Kendall Washington as He Ends Relationship With Nicole Jacky After Tense Fight at Reunion
One of the final four couples from Love Island USA Season 6 has already fallen.
On Tuesday night, August 20, Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky both confirmed via social media that they had called it quits on their romance, which began when the brunette beauty entered the villa as a "bombshell" on the sixth day of the reality dating show.
The former flames took to their respective Instagram Stories around the same time on Tuesday evening, as Washington revealed: "I have decided to end things with Nicole."
"It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship," he admitted following an intense fight between the duo during the Season 6 reunion, which premiered on Peacock on Monday, August 19.
In case you missed it, the pair quickly had a falling out after leaving the villa due to an explicit video of Washington getting leaked while they were filming the show in Fiji. Jacky said her man lied to her about the situation, claiming Washington said the intimate clip was sent to an ex-girlfriend years ago, but it had actually been sent from his hotel room in Fiji to someone he met on a dating app days before entering the villa.
Regardless, Washington insisted via his Instagram Story: "I still love and care for Nicole. I've never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life. I have no regrets for the connection I made with her in the villa and it was real. She does not deserve any hate. Please stop with the negative comments/DMs. We're taking this time to focus on our mental health. Thank you guys."
- Ariana Madix Reflects on Receiving Social Media Hate While Addressing Cyberbullying During 'Love Island USA' Reunion
- 'Man in Finance' Creator Megan Boni Begs 'Love Island USA' Stars Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans to 'Go Their Separate Ways' After Toxic Romance
- 'Love Island U.K.' Split Shocker: Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Break Up After 5 Years Together
Jacky shared a slightly similar statement to her social media profile, however, she seemed to insinuate ending things wasn't something she wanted to do.
"On August 18th, Kendall and I agreed our relationship was worth working on, and we were making plans for me to visit him in Dallas soon. However, today, on August 20th, he called and ended things," Jacky confessed. "While I understand and respect his decision, it’s hard to process this one. I opened up to him in the villa, and still love and care for him now. I’m struggling mentally and all I ask for is privacy during this time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Throughout their romantic downfall, social media users appeared to side with Washington, with many fans noting he was the victim of a very serious crime by having an explicit video of himself released to the public without his consent. He also accused Jacky of not being there for him during the unimaginably tough time.
"Can't believe I'm defending Kendall but Nicole is so hung up on the lying like that’s not one of the most embarrassing, unexplainable things to ever happen to a person," one supporter stated via X (formerly named Twitter), as another added: "Not Nicole acting like the victim on the Love Island reunion while everyone [is] defending Kendall for having [something] INSANELY traumatic happen to him right after getting off of the show is giving master manipulator... she has such an evil spirit."