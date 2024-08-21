'Love Island USA' Fans Side With Kendall Washington as He Ends Relationship With Nicole Jacky After Tense Fight at Reunion

In case you missed it, the pair quickly had a falling out after leaving the villa due to an explicit video of Washington getting leaked while they were filming the show in Fiji. Jacky said her man lied to her about the situation, claiming Washington said the intimate clip was sent to an ex-girlfriend years ago, but it had actually been sent from his hotel room in Fiji to someone he met on a dating app days before entering the villa.

Regardless, Washington insisted via his Instagram Story: "I still love and care for Nicole. I've never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life. I have no regrets for the connection I made with her in the villa and it was real. She does not deserve any hate. Please stop with the negative comments/DMs. We're taking this time to focus on our mental health. Thank you guys."