'Lowlife With a Very Small Brain': Donald Trump Attacks Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in Scathing Rant

Donald Trump attacked his former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in a scathing rant via Truth Social on Wednesday, October 4 — days after Kelly, who was the longest serving chief of staff in the Trump administration, spilled about the former president's attitude toward members of the U.S. armed forces .

“John Kelly, by far the dumbest of my Military people, just picked up the theme of the Radical Left’s lying about Gold Star Families and Soldiers, in his hatred of me,” Trump wrote. “He was incapable of doing a good job , it was too much for him, and I couldn’t stand the guy, so I fired him like a ‘dog.’ He had no heart or respect for people, so I hit him hard — Made no difference to me.”

Trump continued, “He’s a Lowlife with a very small brain and a very big mouth. Interestingly, before firing him, his wife, who suffered a lot, told me he would never speak badly about ‘President Trump.’ Wrong! Did he totally lie about another Lowlife, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Let them fight that one out themselves. Numerous people are angry and upset because they know they will never be in a new Trump Administration, but only for one reason, they’re not nearly good enough. Kelly would be among those at the top of the list."

Earlier this week, Kelly, whose son Robert Kelly died in Afghanistan in November 2010, spoke to CNN about Trump's terrible remarks , saying he's “a person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women."

Donald Trump maintains he never said those comments about military personnel.

“A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about. A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason – in expectation that someone will take action," he continued. “A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our constitution, and the rule of law. There is nothing more that can be said. God help us .”

John Kelly went on CNN to talk about working with Donald Trump.

As OK! previously reported, The Atlantic reported that Trump didn't want to visit the graves of fallen American soldiers, claiming, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

The former president, 77, apparently referred to the 1,800 marines who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood in World War I as “suckers.”