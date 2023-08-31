Donald Trump Attacks 'Crooked' Joe Biden and 'Slow Thinking' Bill Barr in Social Media Rant, Posts 31 Videos in 5 Hours

At the focus of his incessant rants were Fox News, former Attorney General Bill Barr, President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice, as Trump continued to insist he was innocent after facing a long list of federal charges from multiple investigations across four different states.

In one of many videos, the controversial Republican whined: "Fox News and the Wall Street Journal fight me because [Rupert] Murdoch is a globalist. And I am America First. It’s very simple, and it will always be that way, so get used to it."