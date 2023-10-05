'HELP!': Desperate Donald Trump Whines About Fraud Trial in 5 A.M. Social Media Rant Despite Judge's Gag Order
Donald Trump broke Judge Arthur Engoron's social media gag order as his messy fraud trial continues.
Two days after Judge Engoron made his demands, the ex-POTUS went on an early morning tirade about this legal woes via Truth Social.
"I’m in a rat’s nest of NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CORRUPTION, a reason so many companies are leaving New York, our Racist Attorney General filled a lawsuit whose facts and VALUATIONS are wrong, like $18,000,000 for Mar-a-Lago, when it is worth, perhaps, 100 times that amount, and numerous other properties, likewise, that this case is a political SHAM that should never have been brought," his tirade began.
"I DON’T EVEN GET A JURY – Therefore, a Radical Left Judge, who came up through Democrat Club System, will decide," the businessman, 77, noted around 5:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 5. "It is not possible that he can be fair. Every decision he makes has been a horror show. It is why I do the set asides with the media – To explain the case, and what is going on."
"Our CORRUPT, RACIST, & INCOMPETENT A.G., Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, considered the WORST ATTORNEY GENERAL IN THE UNITED STATES, refused to bring this case under the respected 'Commercial Division,' where judges understand Valuations and Real Estate," he went on to say, taking aim at multiple people in the courtroom. "This Trump Hating Judge doesn’t. The Appellant Division must intercede, NOW!"
- Donald Trump Rages at 'Deranged' Judge and 'Racist' Letitia James After Being Found Liable for Fraud: 'Very Unfair!'
- Donald Trump's Fraud Trial Judge Issues Gag Order After Ex-Prez's Disturbing Social Media Tirades Target Court Staff
- 'This Whole Case Is a Sham!!!': Donald Trump Declares He's 'Fighting for My Name and Reputation' Hours Before Civil Fraud Trial Gets Underway
"The ridiculous A.G. case against me in New York, brought by the Racist and Incompetent Peekaboo James, is being studied and mocked all over the World. Companies are Fleeing! It, [sic] and the highly political, Trump Hating Judge, are DESTROYING the Image and Reputation of the New York State Legal System & Courts," he added in a follow-up post.
"All of this while MURDERS & VIOLENT CRIME HIT UNIMAGINABLE RECORDS! This is sooo bad for New York," Trump concluded. "HELP! The respected Commercial Division, where it should have been sent in the first place, must take over this 'sh.. show.'"
The former president's Truth Social posts came two days after Judge Engoron expressed his disgust at Trump's "disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post about a member of" his staff.
"Consider this a gag order on all parties with respect to posting or publicly speaking about any member of my staff," the legal guru stated on Tuesday, October 3.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!