'HELP!': Desperate Donald Trump Whines About Fraud Trial in 5 A.M. Social Media Rant Despite Judge's Gag Order

"The ridiculous A.G. case against me in New York, brought by the Racist and Incompetent Peekaboo James, is being studied and mocked all over the World. Companies are Fleeing! It, [sic] and the highly political, Trump Hating Judge, are DESTROYING the Image and Reputation of the New York State Legal System & Courts," he added in a follow-up post.

"All of this while MURDERS & VIOLENT CRIME HIT UNIMAGINABLE RECORDS! This is sooo bad for New York," Trump concluded. "HELP! The respected Commercial Division, where it should have been sent in the first place, must take over this 'sh.. show.'"