Donald Trump Hits Back at John Kelly's Diss, Says His Former Aide 'Was Born With a VERY Small Brain'
Donald Trump is lashing out at anyone who's speaking ill of him in the wake of his second indictment.
After he plead not guilty in his classified documents scandal, ex-aide John Kelly said the former president's nonchalant attitude was just a farce, insisting that behind closed doors, he's "scared s*******."
After catching wind of Kelly's words, the father-of-five shared a scathing message about him on Truth Social.
"John Kelly pretended to be a 'tough guy,' but was actually weak and ineffective, born with a VERY small 'brain,'" Trump wrote on the morning of Friday, June 16. "He had a hard time functioning in a political world, and was truly an exhausted and beaten man when I fired him. In the end he was a 'mummy' who sat in his office and stared at the ceiling — he was 'shot.'"
"I’ll never forget how his very nice wife told me that 'John loves you, and respects you more than anyone, he will always say the BEST things about you'. Oh well, so much for that!" he concluded the post.
As OK! reported, Trump was arraigned in a Miami, Fla., court on Tuesday, June 13, after an investigation found that he was hoarding boxes of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago, Fla., home.
Though the ex-POTUS was caught on audio bragging about looking at the "secret information," he denied any wrongdoings via a Truth Social post.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election, I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" he wrote.
"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," the businessman added in his social media upload. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"