Donald Trump Hits Back at John Kelly's Diss, Says His Former Aide 'Was Born With a VERY Small Brain'

Donald Trump is lashing out at anyone who's speaking ill of him in the wake of his second indictment.

After he plead not guilty in his classified documents scandal, ex-aide John Kelly said the former president's nonchalant attitude was just a farce, insisting that behind closed doors, he's "scared s*******."

After catching wind of Kelly's words, the father-of-five shared a scathing message about him on Truth Social.