Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He's 'Completely Sober' After Secretly Going to Rehab for the 'First Time' in 2023
Machine Gun Kelly revealed he's been sober for one year ever since he went to rehab in August 2023.
“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me,” he explained on the Monday, August 5, episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast. “That was my first time I ever went to rehab.”
“I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore,” Kelly, 34, who is dating Megan Fox, added. “I haven’t drank since last August.”
During that time away, the rocker learned "ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it.”
He continued: “I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk.”
However, he didn't divulge any details about his "condition," saying, "that one feels a little too brand new for me to confidently say."
Despite Kelly and Fox, 38, going through some ups and downs, he praised the actress for being "extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with [sobriety]," he said, noting he "loved snorting Vyvans,” along with hydrocodone and Percocet.
“I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself,” he added. “I’m also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. So, I guess, I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am, because I kind of depended on my art to do that.”
Host Bunnie XO, who is married to singer Jelly Roll, was proud that the "Bad Things" artist didn't give into a drinking contest with her hubby when she suggested it.
“It just kills me because I just know I would have f---------- drank that man under the table," Kelly, who collaborated with the country star on their song "Lonely Road," joked.
“He rented out the bowling alley and the drinks kept coming,” he recalled. “That was probably the second night in this process that I’ve had where I’ve ever just been looking. And it was probably just from that place of ego where I was just like, ‘Jelly, I just want to drink you under the table.’”
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).