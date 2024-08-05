Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He's 'Completely Sober' After Secretly Going to Rehab for the 'First Time' in 2023

“I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore,” Kelly, 34, who is dating Megan Fox, added. “I haven’t drank since last August.”

During that time away, the rocker learned "ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it.”

He continued: “I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk.”