UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Suspected Killer Seen Smiling as New Eerie Surveillance Images Emerge
The suspect in the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was seen smiling in new surveillance footage.
Authorities released new images of the alleged shooter after cops raided a youth hostel in Manhattan, where the alleged suspect is believed to have stayed before the murder.
Thompson, 50, met his untimely demise on Wednesday, December 4, as he was shot dead in broad daylight outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan just before the morning rush hour.
The new images of the alleged shooter reveal a smirking young man in a hooded jacket inside the hostel. The suspect was seen wearing a face mask during his stay at the establishment and was later spotted in a nearby housing project before the shooting occurred.
Law enforcement sources suspect the killer to be a trained shooter due to his precise execution of the crime.
The bullets used in the murder reportedly had the words "delay" and "depose" inscribed on them, potentially referring to an insurance-related book from 2010. This detail has raised speculations about a possible motive behind the brutal attack.
Law enforcement has been actively pursuing leads in the aftermath of the shooting, including the recovery of a phone near the crime scene believed to belong to the killer.
Security footage shows the suspect making a purchase at a Starbucks near the hotel moments before the shooting.
New evidence indicates the suspect could have purchased a gun resembling the murder weapon in Connecticut.
UnitedHealthcare, a major player in the healthcare industry, has ramped up security measures for its executives in light of the tragic incident.
According to The Sun, fellow executives at UnitedHealthcare are also under scrutiny for their stock-related transactions prior to a federal antitrust investigation becoming public.
Less than two weeks before news of the probe went public, Thompson exercised stock options and sold shares worth $15.1 million.
As OK! previously reported, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed the attacker specifically targeted Thompson.
Despite numerous pedestrians passing by, the gunman waited for his intended victim, firing as soon as Thompson approached the hotel.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said, "The shooter steps onto the sidewalk from behind the car, he ignores numerous other pedestrians, approaches the victim from behind and shoots him in the back. The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot."
Despite several attempts by first responders to resuscitate him with CPR, he was pronounced dead at Roosevelt Hospital at 7:12 a.m.
Thompson's family reportedly received threats prior to the incident.
The late businessman's wife told NBC, "There had been some threats ... I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."