UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Suspected Killer Seen Smiling as New Eerie Surveillance Images Emerge

Thompson, 50, met his untimely demise on Wednesday, December 4, as he was shot dead in broad daylight outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan just before the morning rush hour.

The new images of the alleged shooter reveal a smirking young man in a hooded jacket inside the hostel. The suspect was seen wearing a face mask during his stay at the establishment and was later spotted in a nearby housing project before the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement sources suspect the killer to be a trained shooter due to his precise execution of the crime.

The bullets used in the murder reportedly had the words "delay" and "depose" inscribed on them, potentially referring to an insurance-related book from 2010. This detail has raised speculations about a possible motive behind the brutal attack.