'What Happened to Me?': Lukas Gage Calls Short-Lived Marriage to Chris Appleton a 'Manic Episode'
Luke Gage is opening up about his quick marriage to Chris Appleton.
During a Tuesday, March 19, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, The White Lotus actor, 28, admitted his wedding to the hairstylist, 39, was perhaps not the best decision he's ever made after only dating him for two months before saying "I do."
"Manic, absolutely manic," he told Andy Cohen and Katie Maloney about his April 2023 wedding to Appleton. "Those jackets, those furry jackets. What happened to me? I don’t know, literally what went through my head, but we live and we learn."
The former couple's Las Vegas ceremony was officiated by Kim Kardashian and was featured on an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. Before the nuptials, the SKIMS founder, 43, gifted them a Shania Twain performance, where she sang "You're Still the One."
"I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we're still holding on 'You're Still The One' after like three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. I love you Shania, I'm really sorry about that," the Euphoria star said.
Gage, who also hinted he signed an NDA for Appleton, made it clear there was no cheating involved in their November 2023 split, but their romance was simply a spur-of-the-moment move. "That's kind of how I roll. I'm a little impulsive. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life, and I'll probably have six other marriages," he noted.
As OK! previously reported, the hair guru filed for divorce from Gage in November 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. The former pair had a prenuptial agreement in place.
In February 2023, the You star gushed to Drew Barrymore about thrilled he was with their relationship. "Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy," Gage claimed. "Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."
"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," Gage noted in a separate interview. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself. You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen."