'What Happened to Me?': Lukas Gage Calls Short-Lived Marriage to Chris Appleton a 'Manic Episode'

"I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we're still holding on 'You're Still The One' after like three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. I love you Shania, I'm really sorry about that," the Euphoria star said.

Gage, who also hinted he signed an NDA for Appleton, made it clear there was no cheating involved in their November 2023 split, but their romance was simply a spur-of-the-moment move. "That's kind of how I roll. I'm a little impulsive. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life, and I'll probably have six other marriages," he noted.