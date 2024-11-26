Lyle Menendez Separated From Wife Rebecca Sneed Long Before Romance With 21-Year-Old Was Exposed Amid Delayed Resentencing

There was no affair — Lyle Menendez, 56, is just moving on fast from behind bars.

The infamous prisoner, who was convicted in 1996 alongside his brother, Erik Menendez, for the 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, reportedly didn't spark a romance with 21-year-old college student Milly Bucksey until after he separated from his wife, Rebecca Sneed.