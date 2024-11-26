Lyle Menendez Separated From Wife Rebecca Sneed Long Before Romance With 21-Year-Old Was Exposed Amid Delayed Resentencing
There was no affair — Lyle Menendez, 56, is just moving on fast from behind bars.
The infamous prisoner, who was convicted in 1996 alongside his brother, Erik Menendez, for the 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, reportedly didn't spark a romance with 21-year-old college student Milly Bucksey until after he separated from his wife, Rebecca Sneed.
"Lyle and Rebecca have been broken up for a while," a source with knowledge of the situation spilled to a news publication after his estranged spouse confirmed their split via her Facebook page on Friday, November 22.
The insider additionally shed light on Lyle's budding relationship with the young college student from Manchester, England, claiming the pair became romantically intertwined after she wrote to Lyle in prison — though Milly has allegedly "only visited him once in jail."
News of Lyle and Milly's romance caught the public's attention earlier this month, prompting social media users to speculate whether the notorious killer had involved himself in an extramarital relationship once again. (Lyle split from his first wife, Anna Eriksson, in 2001 after she allegedly discovered he was exchanging romantic letters with other women while behind bars.)
On Friday, however, Rebecca squashed speculation, insisting: "This is NOT a cheating scandal."
"Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family," Rebecca — who tied the knot with Lyle on November 20, 2003 — said in her social media post.
"I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years," she promised.
Rebecca added: "I’ll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free! I will never stop fighting for them."
Lyle's love life landing in headlines comes amid a heartbreaking setback for the Menendez brothers, as their resentencing hearing was postponed until January.
Judge Michael Jesic announced during the preliminary hearing at Van Nuys Courthouse West in Los Angeles on Monday, November 25, that he was delaying Erik, 53, and Lyle's hearing on potential resentencing — which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, December 11 — until Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31.
The judge said he had no choice but to reschedule the hearing in order to give himself enough time to review "17 boxes" of evidence related to the siblings' case — including potential proof to back up Erik and Lyle's claims they were forced to kill their parents as a result of sexual abuse on behalf of their father dating back to when they were 6 years old.
In response to their delayed resentencing hearing, another source told the news publication: "The brothers are incredibly grateful for the support they’ve received."
"They’re praying with their family. The entire family really wants them home," the insider added.
