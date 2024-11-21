Convicted Murderer Lyle Menendez, 56, Caught in Secret Prison Affair With 21-Year-Old British Student He Met on Facebook
Convicted murderer Lyle Menendez, known for the infamous 1989 deaths of his parents, is involved in a secret affair with 21-year-old British university student Milly Bucksey.
The unlikely romance between Lyle, 56, and Milly began earlier this year when he noticed her in a Facebook group managed by his wife, Rebecca Sneed, 55.
Sources disclosed that Lyle initially approached Milly under an alias before confessing his true identity to her.
The relationship quickly intensified, leading to Lyle getting caught with a contraband cell phone at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif.
A record of that incident was included in ousted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's resentencing memo, filed in Los Angeles at the end of October.
The memo showed he was caught with the phone on March 15 in the cell he shares with "multiple other people."
Despite facing repercussions for his initial communication with Milly, Lyle managed to acquire a second illicit cell phone to maintain contact with the young Manchester student.
Milly traveled over 5,000 miles from England to visit Lyle in prison.
In photos taken during the romantic rendevous, they posed in front of one of the distinctive murals in the prison yard with their arms wrapped lovingly around each other. In another pic, they posed with a large dog, and a third showed Milly sitting on Lyle's knee.
Milly recently changed the cover photo on her Facebook page to a picture of Ocean Beach in San Diego on November 17.
The beach features a distinctive palm-fringed promenade and cream lifeguard towers, both of which can be seen in Milly's photo.
Ocean Beach is just 20 miles from Imperial Beach – the southern San Diego neighborhood where Lyle's lawyer wife has lived since relocating from Sacramento in October 2020 to be closer to her husband.
Erik, 53, and Lyle Menendez, 56, have been serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for more than three decades after murdering their allegedly abusive parents with shotguns inside of their home in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1989.
As OK! previously reported, The infamous duo's case recently regained national attention following the release of Ryan Murphy's Netflix drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in September.
With family members, celebrities and others following the story advocating for the brothers' release, Erik and Lyle now have a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, to decide whether they should be resentenced to 50 years to life instead.