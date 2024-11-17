Kim Kardashian Has Had 'Deep, Intellectual Conversations' With Erik and Lyle Menendez Amid Resentencing Drama: 'She Genuinely Believes in Them'
Kim Kardashian has developed close relationships with Erik and Lyle Menendez as she continues to advocate for their freedom.
In 1996, the Menendez brothers were found guilty of the 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, earlier this year, L.A. district attorney George Gascón recommended they should be resentenced after serving more than three decades behind bars.
As they await their resentencing hearing in December, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has remained in contact with them, and even hopes to help them navigate the world if they are released.
"She’s had deep, intellectual conversations with Erik and Lyle and she genuinely believes in them," a source dished to an outlet. "They’re not just a cause for her, she considers them friends and when they do get out, which she believes will happen soon, they’ll be like fish out of water."
The source added that Kim "has her father’s sense of justice in her blood," referring to her late dad Robert Kardashian, who famously served as O.J. Simpson's defense attorney.
"When she believes someone deserves a second chance, she goes all in to make it happen," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, the brothers claimed they only killed their parents after years of experiencing physical and sexual abuse by their father. The argument was not allowed to be used in court during their second trial, but many, including Kim, have felt that decision unfairly influenced their sentences.
As for Erik and Lyle, the source claimed they were "truly grateful for all that Kim has done for them so far."
"She’s brought a powerful, high-profile voice to their cause, and she’s been unwavering in her commitment, there’s really no way to quantify what her support has done for them," the source concluded.
Last month, the reality star took to social media to praise the L.A. district attorney's decision to recommend them for resentencing.
"The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months," she penned on Thursday, October 24. "This case highlights the important of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question. I believe in the justice system's ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice. Never stop questioning."
