Lyle Menendez's Wife Rebecca Sneed Announces Separation After 21 Years of Marriage — But Will 'Never Stop Fighting' for Brothers' Freedom

Photo of Lyle Menendez.
Source: MEGA

Lyle Menendez and his wife, Rebecca Sneed, have been 'separated for a while,' the imprisoned murderer's spouse confirmed.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 8:21 a.m. ET

If Lyle Menendez is freed, he will walk out of prison a single man.

The convicted murderer's wife, Rebecca Sneed, revealed the former couple's separation via Facebook on Friday, November 22, via her Facebook page, with the confession later being confirmed by Lyle and his brother Erik Menendez's attorney to NBC News.

lyle menendez wife rebecca sneed separate years marriage freedom
Source: MEGA

Lyle Menendez tied the knot with Rebecca Sneed in November 2003.

"Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family," Rebecca wrote of her and Lyle — who tied the knot toward the beginning of the convicted criminal's time in prison on November 20, 2003.

Rebecca explained: "I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years."

lyle menendez wife rebecca sneed separate years marriage freedom
Source: MEGA

Lyle Menendez was first married to Anna Eriksson from 1996-2001.

"I’ll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free! I will never stop fighting for them," she promised before insisting: "This is NOT a cheating scandal."

Lyle — who is currently in the midst of a bid for resentencing — didn't mention his and Rebecca's split in a personal statement released earlier this month.

lyle menendez wife rebecca sneed separate years marriage freedom
Source: MEGA

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents, Kitty and Jose, in 1989.

Lyle Menendez

"This coming November will be my 20th wedding anniversary,” he wrote in a memo dated November 7. "Learning to be a husband and a partner from inside a prison has been challenging. It has also changed my life in so many positive ways."

The 56-year-old continued: "Her unwavering support and belief in me is something I am most grateful for and has played no small part in my journey to be a better person."

Rebecca was Lyle's second wife. The former flames tied the knot 14 years after Lyle and his brother, Erik, used shotguns to kill their parents inside of the Menendez's family home in Beverly Hills, Calif., in August 1989.

Lyle married his first wife, Anna Eriksson, in 1996 — the same year the notorious siblings were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole — though the spouses ultimately split in 2001 after she discovered he was writing romantic letters to other women.

lyle menendez wife rebecca sneed separate years marriage freedom
Source: MEGA

Erik and Lyle Menendez have a resentencing hearing scheduled for December 11.

Meanwhile, Erik has been married to his wife, Tammi, since June 1999. His lover has been a strong voice for the Menendez brothers' plea to be released from prison.

She had hoped Erik would be home by his 54th birthday on November 27, and wished for him to be able to spend Thanksgiving surrounded by family, though the judge hasn't budged just yet, with their resentencing hearing scheduled for December 11.

Erik and Lyle's case gained national attention after the brothers came forward about allegedly being sexually abused by their father since the age of 6, with their mother apparently knowing about her husband molesting their kids and doing nothing about it.

While the siblings have several supporters urging for their release from prison, others think they should spend the rest of their days in jail because of the murders.

