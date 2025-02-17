or
Machine Gun Kelly Gushes He 'Can't Wait' for His and Ex Megan Fox's Baby to Be Born Despite Their Messy Breakup

Composite photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been on and off since they first started dating in 2020.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly is focusing on the positive.

Though the singer and pregnant ex Megan Fox endured a messy split late last year, he uploaded a photo on his Instagram Story to share his excitement about becoming a dad again.

machine gun kelly cant wait ex megan fox baby born breakup
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke up just weeks after they announced they were expecting a child together.

In a Sunday, February 16, post, he added a photo of a quote that read, "Your past is not your purpose... your priority is ahead of you."

Alongside the image, he wrote, "Church was right on time today. Can't wait 🍼👨‍🍼 ❤️❤️❤️❤️," notably including an emoji of a baby bottle and one of a father feeding a baby.

He also uploaded a rare snap of daughter Casie, 15, playing volleyball, gushing, "Proud of my lil baller 🥰." The Grammy nominee welcomed Casie with an ex-girlfriend who stays out of the spotlight.

machine gun kelly cant wait ex megan fox baby born breakup
The singer said he 'can't wait' for his and ex Megan Fox's baby to be born despite their split.

As OK! reported, the musician, 34, and Fox, 38, split late last year just weeks after the actress revealed she was pregnant.

It will be the first child for the pair, who also suffered a miscarriage earlier on in their romance, which first began in 2020.

According to an insider, "when they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone." Fox allegedly found messages "involving other women and decided she was done."

machine gun kelly cant wait ex megan fox baby born breakup
MGK also posted a rare photo of his daughter, Casie, 15.

While the stars have always rekindled their romance after enduring a rough patch, one source believes the New Girl alum isn't interested in getting back together this time.

"Megan and MGK have officially split up, but some of their friends aren’t sure how long they’ll stay separated," the insider told a news outlet. "She loves MGK, but she feels that their relationship has run its course. She’s adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune."

"Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," the insider continued. "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."

Meanwhile, a separate insider revealed the "Blood Valentine" crooner definitely "wants to get back together."

machine gun kelly cant wait ex megan fox baby born breakup
The couple has been on and off since 2020.

Last month, reports surfaced claiming the exes weren't on speaking terms as they gear up for the arrival of their child, but MGK hinted the gossip wasn't true when he captioned an Instagram post, "How can 'sources say' when the sources haven’t said anything."

Regardless of whether they get back together romantically, one insider insisted Fox has "every intention" of amicably co-parenting with the singer once the tot is born.

The Jennifer's Body star also shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 51.

