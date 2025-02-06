Machine Gun Kelly 'Wants to Get Back Together' With Ex Megan Fox But Actress Is 'Done for Good' as Former Couple Prepares to Welcome Their First Child
It doesn’t seem like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s child will ever see their parents in love.
According to a source, the former couple — who split in November 2024 — have not worked out their issues as they prepare to welcome their first child together.
“They don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts,” the insider said of the Transformers actress, 38, who has kept her distance from the rapper, 34, to “heal” before giving birth.
The source added the soon-to-be mother-of-four has been “taking space apart from MGK and it’s been beneficial.”
MGK and Fox originally started their romance in 2020 and have been on and off since then. Though their relationship has been rocky, the confidante assured the brunette bombshell “wants him to be a part of their child’s life.”
“[She] doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him,” the insider clarified. "MGK wants to get back together with Megan, but she’s told him she is done for good.”
As for the reason they parted ways, Fox gave a glimpse into the struggles that put a strain on her relationship with MGK in November 2023, revealing during her appearance on Good Morning America that she had a miscarriage.
“I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart,” she stated. “Trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?'”
The couple then announced in November 2024 that they were expecting a child right before calling it quits.
“They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting,” another source spilled at the time. “They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.”
A third confidante shared Fox’s thoughts on her romance with the musician.
"Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," they said, alleging Fox dumped MGK because she caught him "talking to other women" on his phone.
"Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust,” the source continued. "Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together. But this may have been the final straw for her."
