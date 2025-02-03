or
Brian Austin Green Implores Machine Gun Kelly to 'Be Honest for Once' After Messy Split From Pregnant Megan Fox

Feb. 3 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram Story to share some words of advice with Machine Gun Kelly following his split from his pregnant ex-fiancée Megan Fox.

On Sunday, February 2, Green reposted an image from an MGK fan page that claimed the artist was calling out stories about his breakup.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star captioned the screenshot, "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people."

MGK's song "Don't Let Me Go" played over the Instagram Story.

As OK! previously reported, the Transformers actress and the "forget me too" singer called it quits only a few weeks after they confirmed they were expecting their rainbow baby following a heart-wrenching miscarriage earlier in their relationship.

The pair reportedly split because Fox found suspicious text messages "involving other women" in MGK's phone when they "went away for the Thanksgiving holiday" together in November 2024.

An insider spilled Fox has been "distraught" since they parted ways and claimed the actress felt "blindsided" by the upsetting situation.

Following the news, Green — who shares three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with Fox — firmly suggested MGK needed to "grow up."

"Like you know, she's pregnant...I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," he continued. "That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that ... I don't know the facts of it, but if that's the case, that's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody ... I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens."

Green and Fox tied the knot in 2010 but eventually divorced in 2021. Despite their differences, the exes are "in a good place," according to a source, as they coparent their three kids amicably alongside his partner, Sharna Burgess.

"She gets along really well with Sharna. Megan trusts her around the boys," a source spilled last year, noting Green is also a "great dad" to the kids. "Megan feels fortunate that her boys are loved and always taken care of. … She’s been so happy about being pregnant."

