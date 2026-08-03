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Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Daughter, 1, Speaks and Giggles in Cute Rare Video With the Singer: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly showed off his daughter with Megan Fox.

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Aug. 3 2026, Updated 3:24 p.m. ET

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Machine Gun Kelly shared a rare glimpse of his youngest daughter, Saga Blade, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.

The rapper, 36, took his one-year-old daughter to work on the most recent episode of his art-focused YouTube show, Study Hall Archive.

Saga's face was blurred out, but she was more than eager to wave at the camera and even utter an adorable "Hi" as her dad checked in on painters and graffiti artists.

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Source: @MGKMagic/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly showed a rare glimpse into his life with his daughter.

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Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed Saga in 2025.

In one clip, an artist greeted Saga, whom Kelly carried in his arms while checking in on the progress of some full-scale graffiti art.

"This is the special one. Hello, how are you?" he said to the little girl, who appeared to be wearing a matching floral set with her blonde hair clipped out of her face.

"We'll let them work. Look how cool that is," Kelly said to Saga, pointing at the wall-to-wall art before exiting the workspace.

In another clip, he held Saga out in front of him and twirled her around as she let out adorable giggles.

"Whoa," the musician said, echoing his daughter's laughter.

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What Did Fans Have to Say?

Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Fans praised Machine Gun Kelly for being 'so good' with Saga.

Commenters online were thrilled to see the heartwarming moments between the father and daughter in a rare glimpse into Kelly's personal life.

"This is too sweet like he’s broken generational trauma so beautifully," one person wrote.

"His genuine happiness when his daughter says 'Hi' in her tiny, cute voice," another added.

"So adorable, he’s so good with Saga," a third chimed in. "So cuteeee."

"OMG! He is such a sweet dad to his baby girls!" a fourth exclaimed.

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How Many Children Does Machine Gun Kelly Have?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were together for four years before their split.

Kelly has two daughters. His oldest, Casie, is 17 years old. Kelly shares his oldest daughter with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Fox announced that she and Kelly were expecting Saga in November 2024, after Kelly and Fox had been together for four years. However, news of their separation broke shortly after.

Fox has three sons of her own with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox has three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Kelly told People that being a father "recharges" his "will to live."

"It recharges your will-to-live battery and recertifies your you-have-a-purpose-here sticker," he said in August 2025.

He described his eldest daughter as his "biggest supporter" and advisor.

"She's actually saved me from making some career mistakes," he explained. "She's been invested in this since she was a kid, because she grew up in it, so there's a passion that she has. It's a really good aid."

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