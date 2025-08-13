From Megan Fox Split to Fatherhood Journey: 7 of the Most Surprising Lyrics on Machine Gun Kelly's New Album 'Lost Americana'

Article continues below advertisement

'Treading Water' – Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Breakup

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had an on-again, off-again relationship beginning in 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly finally spilled his heart out on his new album, lost americana. On one of the tracks, titled "Treading Water," he seemingly addresses his split from his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox. "This'll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That'll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home," he sings on the track. Kelly and Fox called it quits shortly after announcing their pregnancy in November 2024. Multiple news outlets said they ended their relationship after the Jennifer's Body actress found text messages in his phone involving other women. An insider pointed out that the twosome "have broken up several times since the pregnancy was announced. This was just one of the bigger ones that people have heard about." "Their relationship is so full of passion and that leads them to get back together over and over, but also to fight in the most toxic of ways," the source added. "Their fights have gotten less intense now that MGK is sober, but they still have such a hard time having a stable relationship with each other."

Article continues below advertisement

'Treading Water' – Machine Gun Kelly Compares Himself to His Late Father

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly's father, James Colson Baker, died from an accidental gunshot wound in July 2020.

On "Treading Water," Kelly delivers another line comparing himself to his late father, James Colson Baker. "I broke this home, and just like my father / I'll die all alone," he sings. Kelly adds, "I'm lookin' at the kids' faces / Sittin' in the driveway while I pack up suitcases / I just ruined their holiday / And lies don't die, they grow / And everything you try to hide eventually shows."

Article continues below advertisement

'Treading Water' – Machine Gun Kelly Wants to Be Better for His Daughter

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their first child together in March.

"Treading Water" also includes lyrics that likely refer to his and Fox's first child together, who was born in March. "The beast killed the beauty / The last petal fell from the rose / And I loved you truly / That's why it's hard to let it go / I broke this home, but I'll change for our daughter / So she's not alone," he sings.

Article continues below advertisement

'Treading Water' – His Christmas Rehab Stay

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly said Megan Fox and his daughter Casie inspired him to start his journey to sobriety.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Also on "Treading Water," Kelly reveals he spent Christmas in a rehab facility. "I wrote this in Room Three / spending Christmas in rehabilitation / I got no phone, just a cell that / I'm trapped in while my home's vacant / I'm an inpatient, but I lost patience," he shares the line. He continues, "I just broke somethin', but I'm fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin' / While I'm just being left out of the conversation / It's a complicated relationship, that's nobody's business."

Article continues below advertisement

'Can't Stay Here' – Machine Gun Kelly on Feeling Alone

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dated on-again, off-again for roughly four years.

Kelly also offers a moment of emotional release on the song, "Can't Stay Here," singing, "5 a.m., no one's home, is this my fault? / Sleep with my phone on loud, hoping you'll call / But it's silent, why can't I accept that you won't? / Let me let this go."

Article continues below advertisement

'Cliché' – Machine Gun Kelly Sings About an Ex

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox called it quits in 2024.

In addition to opening up about his relationship with Fox, the musician also mentions an unnamed ex on the track "Cliché." "Tell me, would you stay with me?" he asks. Kelly also sings in the chorus, "Baby, we could make this home / You should run away with me / Even if you're better off alone."

Article continues below advertisement

'Orpheus' – Machine Gun Kelly Delivers a Tragic Story

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox co-wrote the song.