From Megan Fox Split to Fatherhood Journey: 7 of the Most Surprising Lyrics on Machine Gun Kelly's New Album 'Lost Americana'
'Treading Water' – Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Breakup
Machine Gun Kelly finally spilled his heart out on his new album, lost americana.
On one of the tracks, titled "Treading Water," he seemingly addresses his split from his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.
"This'll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That'll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home," he sings on the track.
Kelly and Fox called it quits shortly after announcing their pregnancy in November 2024. Multiple news outlets said they ended their relationship after the Jennifer's Body actress found text messages in his phone involving other women.
An insider pointed out that the twosome "have broken up several times since the pregnancy was announced. This was just one of the bigger ones that people have heard about."
"Their relationship is so full of passion and that leads them to get back together over and over, but also to fight in the most toxic of ways," the source added. "Their fights have gotten less intense now that MGK is sober, but they still have such a hard time having a stable relationship with each other."
'Treading Water' – Machine Gun Kelly Compares Himself to His Late Father
On "Treading Water," Kelly delivers another line comparing himself to his late father, James Colson Baker.
"I broke this home, and just like my father / I'll die all alone," he sings.
Kelly adds, "I'm lookin' at the kids' faces / Sittin' in the driveway while I pack up suitcases / I just ruined their holiday / And lies don't die, they grow / And everything you try to hide eventually shows."
'Treading Water' – Machine Gun Kelly Wants to Be Better for His Daughter
"Treading Water" also includes lyrics that likely refer to his and Fox's first child together, who was born in March.
"The beast killed the beauty / The last petal fell from the rose / And I loved you truly / That's why it's hard to let it go / I broke this home, but I'll change for our daughter / So she's not alone," he sings.
'Treading Water' – His Christmas Rehab Stay
Also on "Treading Water," Kelly reveals he spent Christmas in a rehab facility.
"I wrote this in Room Three / spending Christmas in rehabilitation / I got no phone, just a cell that / I'm trapped in while my home's vacant / I'm an inpatient, but I lost patience," he shares the line.
He continues, "I just broke somethin', but I'm fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin' / While I'm just being left out of the conversation / It's a complicated relationship, that's nobody's business."
'Can't Stay Here' – Machine Gun Kelly on Feeling Alone
Kelly also offers a moment of emotional release on the song, "Can't Stay Here," singing, "5 a.m., no one's home, is this my fault? / Sleep with my phone on loud, hoping you'll call / But it's silent, why can't I accept that you won't? / Let me let this go."
'Cliché' – Machine Gun Kelly Sings About an Ex
In addition to opening up about his relationship with Fox, the musician also mentions an unnamed ex on the track "Cliché."
"Tell me, would you stay with me?" he asks.
Kelly also sings in the chorus, "Baby, we could make this home / You should run away with me / Even if you're better off alone."
'Orpheus' – Machine Gun Kelly Delivers a Tragic Story
"Orpheus," a song he co-wrote with Fox, focuses on the Greek mythology about Orpheus and his journey to save wife Eurydice from the underworld.
"Eurydice died from a viper / The girl Orpheus knew he'd die for / Go to the underworld and fight for / 'Cause life's just death if I don't have you / So I'll find H--- to be trapped into / To get back to you," he references the story.
He sings, "I will love you for all my days / Somewhere in a different realm, we're still together / Somehow, I'll find my way to you again / Shipwrecked, but I hold hopes of buried treasure…. And gravity's pull was never stronger / Than my soul's cord attached to you / I'm lost, but my heart's got the map to you."