Everything Machine Gun Kelly Has Said About Sobriety: His Daughter's 'Heartbreaking' Words, How His Journey Started and More
Machine Gun Kelly Is 'Completely Sober'
After years of struggling with alcohol and substance abuse, Machine Gun Kelly revealed he entered rehab following his tour in 2023.
"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drunk since last August. That was my first time I ever went to rehab," he told Bunnie Xo when he appeared on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast on August 5.
The 34-year-old "Home" singer shared his partner, Megan Fox, has been "extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals" that occur while getting off drugs.
He added, "I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. I'm just happy that I'm able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."
How His Daughter Helped Him Start His Journey
During his appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast in August, MGK said his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, played a significant role in helping him get sober.
"Dad, you know I can tell when you're high," the "Bloody Valentine" singer quoted his child, adding that hearing those words "broke" his heart.
He added, "It was like the ultimate let-down."
The Moment He Realized He Needed to Get Help
In his Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink, the 34-year-old rapper looked back at the time he slept with a firearm next to his bed and "just f------ snapped" one day.
"I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me.' I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent," he detailed. "That was kind of where I started realizing, like, something's not right."
After that moment, MGK said he realized it was time to quit drugs.
Machine Gun Kelly Needed to Be There for His Loved Ones
A few weeks after celebrating one year of sobriety, MGK reflected on how changing his life perspective contributed to his progress.
"I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective," he told People before the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. "I was born on the 22nd. Twenty-two is a master number. What am I here to master? I had to ask myself that question. What were my generational curses and problems that were passed down on to me and to my father? Rest in peace."
The "Roll the Windows Up" singer said he needed to be there for his loved ones.
He continued, "I have a daughter who I love with all of my heart and would die for. And I have a beautiful family and a beautiful group of friends and a beautiful life to live for. And I'm not in a haze anymore to not realize that."