Everything Machine Gun Kelly Has Said About Sobriety: His Daughter's 'Heartbreaking' Words, How His Journey Started and More

After years of struggling with alcohol and substance abuse, Machine Gun Kelly revealed he entered rehab following his tour in 2023.

"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drunk since last August. That was my first time I ever went to rehab," he told Bunnie Xo when he appeared on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast on August 5.

The 34-year-old "Home" singer shared his partner, Megan Fox, has been "extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals" that occur while getting off drugs.

He added, "I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. I'm just happy that I'm able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."