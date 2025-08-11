'Shut Up': Machine Gun Kelly Dodges Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors After PDA Sighting
Machine Gun Kelly has enough going on to worry about silly romance rumors!
The famed singer, 35, addressed recent speculation about him and Sydney Sweeney, 27, during a guest appearance on the Sunday, August 10, episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live while promoting his new album Lost Americana two days after its official release.
While on the talk show, Cohen, 57, read the "Home" hitmaker a fan question from someone named "Kyle P," stating: "MGK, Kyle P wants to know if there’s any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends."
In response, Kelly shook his head, looked directly at the camera and declared, "Kyle P, shut up, dude."
His answer prompted both Cohen and the audience to break out in a sea of laughter.
When Did Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney Spark Romance Rumors?
Kelly's hilarious reaction comes just a few months after rumors spread about whether he and Sweeney could be an item following the pair's appearance at a Las Vegas Club opening.
At the event back in May, the Anyone But You actress and MGK were spotted sharing an intimate hug. Later that same month, Sweeney and the "Emo Girl" singer were pictured in a post shared to Kelly's Instagram of the pair flashing peace signs alongside actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, and celebrity hair stylist Glen Oropeza.
Sweeney also re-shared a photo of her, Schwarzenegger and Kelly posing at the Vegas celebration.
MGK and Sydney Sweeney's Friendship History
The Euphoria actress and Kelly appear to be nothing more than close friends at this time after knowing one another for years.
The duo worked together on the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence alongside Pete Davidson in 2019 before Sweeney starred in MGK's 2021 directorial debut Downfalls High.
Romance rumors appeared to be heightened by the fact Kelly and Sweeney were both newly single at the time.
Sydney Sweeney and Machine Gun Kelly Both Newly Single
Multiple sources revealed in March that Sweeney and her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino had called off their two-year engagement and seven-year relationship.
Meanwhile, Kelly and his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox, split in November 2024 — the same month the Transformers actress announced she was pregnant with their first child.
Fox — who gave birth to her and Kelly's daughter, Saga Blade, 4 months, in March — is also a mom to her and ex-husband Brian Austin Green's sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8.
Kelly shares his eldest daughter, Casie, 16, with ex Emma Cannon.