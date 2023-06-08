Maci Bookout Supports Imprisoned Ex Ryan Edwards In Court: 'It Was Important for Me to Show Up'
It seems Ryan Edwards has yet to burn every bridge in his life, as his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout arrived at court to support her 14-year-old son Bentley's father on Wednesday, June 7.
After surprisingly appearing among the audience of court-goers at Edwards' hearing to discuss four charges the troubled reality star faces — including one charge of harassment, one DUI charge and two charges involving possession of a controlled substance — Bookout took an opportunity to defend her decision.
"As Bentley’s mom, it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan, but Bentley as well," Bookout explained to a news publication regarding her reasoning for attending Edwards' hearing.
Edwards currently remains behind bars after violating a court order of protection filed by his estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer and for leaving rehab before he was supposed to.
Bookout wasn't the only one on Edwards' side in the court room, as his parents Jen and Larry Edwards were also at Wednesday's proceedings, with his mother testifying on her son's behalf.
CADAS, a rehab center in Chattanooga, Tenn., also testified in support of Edwards — who stayed at the wellness facility at one point during the early stages of his drug and alcohol addiction.
"The CADAS rep asked for a furlough for Ryan to go to the rehab when it has a bed available," a source from inside the court room revealed to the outlet. "They also want him to begin Vivitrol shots within two weeks of him arriving at the rehab."
As OK! previously reported, Edwards is currently serving an 11 month and 29 day prison sentence after pleading guilty to the harrassment of Standifer.
Judge Starnes at the Hamilton County Court in Tennessee gave Edwards his nearly year-long sentence back in April, however, there is a chance Edwards could be awarded early release and placed in a halfway house or on house arrest with good behavior.
Or, if CADAS succeeds in court, he could be headed to an in-patient rehab program to finish out the rest of his sentence.
The Ashley spoke to Bookout and a source about Edwards' court hearing.