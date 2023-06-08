Maci Bookout Supports Imprisoned Ex Ryan Edwards In Court: 'It Was Important for Me to Show Up'

It seems Ryan Edwards has yet to burn every bridge in his life, as his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout arrived at court to support her 14-year-old son Bentley's father on Wednesday, June 7.

After surprisingly appearing among the audience of court-goers at Edwards' hearing to discuss four charges the troubled reality star faces — including one charge of harassment, one DUI charge and two charges involving possession of a controlled substance — Bookout took an opportunity to defend her decision.