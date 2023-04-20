'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Sentenced To Year In Prison For Harassment, Will Return To Court For DUI Charges
Ryan Edwards has been thrown into the slammer.
On Thursday, April 20, the troubled Teen Mom OG star was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison after he pleaded guilty to the harassment of his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.
The 35-year-old stood before Judge Starnes at the Hamilton County Court in Tennessee when he was granted nearly a year behind bars, however, there is chance he could be awarded early release and placed in a halfway house or on house arrest with good behavior, a news publication confirmed.
The sentencing comes after Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, March 1, and charged with stalking, as well as violating a court order of protection. The former reality star was brought into police custody just two days after Standifer filed for divorce from her husband of six years on Monday, February 28.
On Tuesday, March 14, Edwards pleaded guilty to harassment, and in turn, was freed of three additional charges he faced from a prior arrest on Friday, February 10, when he destructed his family home and was handcuffed for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stalking Standifer, whom he shares son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, with.
(Edwards is also the father of Bentley, 14, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout, while Standifer shares her eldest son, Hudson, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.)
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Destroyed His & Ex Mackenzie Standifer's Home Before February Arrest, Police Body Cam Shows
- 'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Shares Cryptic Quote After Ex Ryan Edwards' Recent Arrest & Hospitalization: 'Darkness Comes & Goes'
- 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards In Jail On Drug Charges After Overdose & Hospitalization
The television personality had already been residing in jail prior to his sentencing, as he had recently been arrested on Friday, April 7, after he was found "unconscious and unresponsive" while sitting in the driver's seat of his running vehicle. Although the truck was on, it luckily wasn't moving due to the fact that it stopped after hitting a curb.
A police report released on the matter revealed: "Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness. A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up."
Though Edwards was released from the hospital seemingly unscathed, he was arrested for DUI and simple possession.
The imprisoned father-of-three must return to court on Monday, June 12, and stand before a judge to receive his sentence for those charges.
In Touch confirmed news of Edwards' prison sentence.