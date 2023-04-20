'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Sentenced To Year In Prison For Harassment, Will Return To Court For DUI Charges

The 35-year-old stood before Judge Starnes at the Hamilton County Court in Tennessee when he was granted nearly a year behind bars, however, there is chance he could be awarded early release and placed in a halfway house or on house arrest with good behavior, a news publication confirmed.

The sentencing comes after Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, March 1, and charged with stalking, as well as violating a court order of protection. The former reality star was brought into police custody just two days after Standifer filed for divorce from her husband of six years on Monday, February 28.