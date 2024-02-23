Madeleine McCann Suspect and Convicted Rapist Christian Brueckner Showed No Emotion as Horrific Sex Crimes Revealed in Court
The horrific details of Madeleine McCann suspect and convicted rapist Christian Brueckner’s terrifying crimes were revealed in court on Friday, February 23.
Though the criminal has yet to be charged with any crimes against McCann, police believe he took the toddler in 2007 from her family’s Portugal apartment.
Brueckner is now being charged for three rapes and two sexual assaults said to have been carried out on Portugal's Algarve coast from 2000 to 2017. According to prosecutor Ute Lindemann, Brueckner left one victim thinking he would behead her, whipped a woman in her 70s at least 20 times and made a girl vomit throughout the abuse.
Despite his terrifying crimes being read out in detail to the court, the suspect apparently showed no emotion.
The attacks Brueckner is currently being tried for happened just minutes from where McCann, whose case has still yet to be solved, was last seen.
The 3-year-old was last spotted by her parents, Kate and Gerry, and her siblings, who she was staying at the apartment with. In June 2020, German police named Brueckner for the “abduction and murder” of the youngster but are still gathering evidence against him.
As OK! previously reported, details of the s-- offender’s childhood were recently uncovered.
The German native was born in 1976, though he was immediately taken from his mother since she was deemed unable to take care of her son. He was then adopted by Brigitte and Fritz Brueckner, a couple who shared two other adopted sons.
Brigitte previously spoke about how Christian did not seem to exhibit any signs of becoming the evil individual he is believed to be today. However, in school, Christian did not have many friends nor did teachers like him very much.
One of his former classmates described him as a "twisted loner" who they knew "would turn out bad." They even indicated how Christian would often pick fights with other students.
As he got older, his parents reportedly started to have a hard time raising him. After Fritz got into a car accident in 1992, Brigitte had to care for Christian alone. His behavior got to the point where Brigitte decided to send her son to a reform home for delinquent teenagers in Wurzburg, Bavaria.
This is allegedly where Christian began committing his crimes, as he apparently carried out his first burglary before molesting a 6-year-old girl.
Daily Mail and The Mirror reported on the court proceeding.