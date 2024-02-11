Madeleine McCann Case Update: Former Friend of Prime Suspect Reveals Grim Detail About His Past
A brand new detail about the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has shaken up the the case.
On Sunday, February 11, Helge Busching, a former friend of suspect Christian Brueckner, spilled information about the convicted pedophile and rapist that may help the infamous case.
McCann, who was last seen at age 3, disappeared on May 3, 2007, from her family’s holiday apartment in Portugal.
Brueckner, who is thought to have abducted and murdered McCann, will stand trail in Germany on February 16, however, the charges are unrelated to the toddler’s case.
Instead, Brueckner will be tried for the alleged sexual assault of other children and three counts of rape against individuals aged 14, 20, and 74.
Brueckner’s ex-pal Busching has become the star witness for the upcoming trail, as he claims to have seen video of Brueckner raping and torturing women.
Busching’s testimony also helped in convicting Brueckner for raping a 72-year-old woman. The criminal is now serving a seven-year sentence for his wrongdoing.
“The lady was tied up and … there was a man, all in black clothes … with black gloves and a black mask, who then threw the woman around on the bed, turned her on her stomach and who whipped this woman,” Busching told 60 Minutes.
“Then he sat down next to her and then he took off his mask. Then I saw that it was Christian B,” he added.
German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has identified Busching as an important aspect to the McCann case as he has disclosed a conversation he once had with Brueckner, where he suggested her abduction was done quietly.
Wolters has stressed that building a comprehensive case against Brueckner is essential, noting that charges will likely not be filed till the end of 2024.
Though the upcoming case does not have to do with McCann, it may help in building evidence against Brueckner.
In November 2023, more evidence involving Brueckner was revealed, when an online exchange between the suspect and another pedophile was found.
The foul conversation “could be a hint” that leads to answers in the case, according to the lead prosecutor.
The messages were apparenly discovered on Brueckner’s computer, where he discussed his desire to abduct and kill a little girl and “document it”.
Brueckner said he allegedly ended up “destroying evidence” and the other pedophile replied, “mm.”
“Of course, it’s important to us. It could be piece for the big puzzle,” Wolters stated of the chat.