Inside the 'Loner' Life of Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect and Convicted Rapist Christian Brueckner
Christian Brueckner remains the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of then-toddler Madeleine McCann, though he's yet to be officially charged in connection to her mysterious case.
While there hasn't been enough evidence to formally hold Brueckner responsible for the missing 3-year-old's presumed death, the 47-year-old was previously convicted of raping an elderly American woman on the Algarve region of Portugal in 2005.
The s-- offender was sentenced to seven years behind bars and locked up in 2019 after two former friends came forward with strong evidence against him proving the crime.
He currently faces five new unrelated charges of rape and indecent assault, which he arrived in German court on Friday, February 16, to stand trial for. The cases involve women and young girls between the ages of 10 and 80 years old.
If found guilty, Brueckner will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, which prosecutors hope could cause him to finally confess essential details about his suspected involvement in McCann's disappearance more than a decade ago.
Sources close to Brueckner warned prosecutors not to remain hopeful, as they believe the devilish rapist will stay silent and offer no helpful hints about the case.
As the probe into Brueckner's suspected crimes deepens, curiosity about his villainous life strengthens, as many wonder what lead him down the dark and twisted path in the first place.
The troubled German native was born in 1976 and almost immediately handed over to authorities after his mother was deemed unable to care for her infant child. Soon after, Christian B was adopted by Brigitte and Fritz Brueckner, a German couple who welcomed him as a child alongside their two other adopted sons.
Brigitte has previously spoken out about the lack of signs her adopted child would become such an evil-spirited animal he proved himself to be, according to a news publication.
Once in school, Christian's introverted personality came through, as he opted out of socializing with other kids and wasn't a fan-favorite among teachers.
A former classmate admitted to the news outlet that he knew Christian "would turn out bad," describing him as a "twisted loner" who would purposely provoke fights with other students.
His behavior at home reportedly wasn't great either and his adoptive parents started to have trouble raising him.
In 1992, his father, Fritz, was severely injured in a car accident, causing Brigitte to have to care for Christian alone.
Eventually, Brigitte sent her troubled son away to a reform home for delinquent teenagers in his hometown of Wurzburg, Bavaria.
According to the news publication, this is where Christian's disgusting ways began, as he committed his first burglary before molesting a 6-year-old girl.
By age 18, Christian fled from the reform home for teens and packed his things into a dated Volkswagen campervan before traveling to Praia del Luz in the Western Algarve of Portugal — the exact area where Madeleine disappeared from her family's holiday villa more than 16 years ago.
