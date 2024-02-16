Inside the 'Loner' Life of Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect and Convicted Rapist Christian Brueckner

Christian Brueckner remains the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of then-toddler Madeleine McCann, though he's yet to be officially charged in connection to her mysterious case.

While there hasn't been enough evidence to formally hold Brueckner responsible for the missing 3-year-old's presumed death, the 47-year-old was previously convicted of raping an elderly American woman on the Algarve region of Portugal in 2005.