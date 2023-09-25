Madelyn Cline Attends Pete Davidson's Las Vegas Show as Dating Rumors Swirl

Per the source, Cline and Davidson stayed at the lavish Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World for their short 24-hour trip. Although the Saturday Night Live star was in town for his comedy set, he and the blonde beauty spent most of their time at the Allē Lounge on 6.

The quick getaway comes after the duo made headlines for their supposed romance weeks after Davidson called it quits with ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

"Pete and Madelyn are dating," a source claimed.