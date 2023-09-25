Madelyn Cline Attends Pete Davidson's Las Vegas Show as Dating Rumors Swirl
Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson had a whirlwind weekend in Las Vegas!
According to insiders close to the rumored couple, the Outer Banks actress, 25, was on hand to support the funny man, 29, during his Pete Davidson Live stand-up show at The Chelsea on Saturday, September 23, in Sin City, days after reports surfaced that the two were dating.
Per the source, Cline and Davidson stayed at the lavish Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World for their short 24-hour trip. Although the Saturday Night Live star was in town for his comedy set, he and the blonde beauty spent most of their time at the Allē Lounge on 6.
The quick getaway comes after the duo made headlines for their supposed romance weeks after Davidson called it quits with ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.
"Pete and Madelyn are dating," a source claimed.
"They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning," the insider continued. "They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats."
The King of Staten Island actor has been through quite a bit of drama over the past few months after he checked himself back into rehab due to his continuous struggle with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. At the time, the actor his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar, 27, whom he was first linked to in December 2022, were still together.
"He's single again," a source close to Davidson said after he left the rehabilitation center in August. "He's out and about and doing really well."
Cline previously dated her onscreen boyfriend Chase Stokes for more than a year before breaking things off in November 2021. "Things got rocky between Chase and Madelyn in September, and they were openly talking to friends about the breakup by October," insiders close to the two spilled at the time.
Despite the new love in his life, many fans voiced their concern for Davidson due to his tendency to jump from relationship to relationship. The New York native has infamously dated Hollywood's hottest females, such as Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David and Margaret Qualley.
"The way Pete relationship hops is so unhealthy. No wonder him and Ariana were obsessed with each other. They don't know how to be alone for 10 seconds," one concerned social media user wrote about Davidson.
"He's rich and famous, that makes him handsome I guess," a second person noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"How many women has he dated now?" a third fan asked, while another added, "A new girl every week."
Page Six first reported that Cline was in attendance at Davidson's Las Vegas show.