Pete Davidson Is 'Taking a Time-Out From Dating' After Chase Sui Wonders Relationship Fizzles
Pete Davidson is taking a break from his active dating life after his recent split from Chase Sui Wonders.
The pair dated for roughly eight months before calling it quits in August, because being in a serious relationship "wasn't the healthiest choice right now" for Davidson, according to a source.
"There’s no bad blood, Chase just wants to see him happy and thriving," the source clarified of the breakup, adding that Davidson has been "telling everyone he’s taking a time-out from dating."
However, some of the Saturday Night Live personality's high-profile friends expect that he may spark a new romance sooner rather than later.
"He’s a sucker for romance," the source said. "His friends are expecting him to meet someone new ASAP."
Davidson and Wonders first met in 2021 while filming Bodies Bodies Bodies, but they didn't start dating until the winter of 2022. Throughout their eight-month romance, the former lovebirds were regularly photographed in public together.
It was confirmed they'd called it quits in late August with a source spilling, "He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well."
The comedian has made a name for himself for dating some of the most beautiful women in the world, from Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian. Davidson opened up on the media attention he gets for his dating life in a March 2023 installment of Jon Bernthal's "Real Ones" podcast.
"I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people," he said at the time. "I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with Star magazine about Davidson's plans to hold off on dating.