Madelyn Cline Admits She Didn't Understand the 'Repercussions' of Going Public With Ex Chase Stokes: 'I Was Just So in Love'

“I think at the time I didn’t realize what the repercussions of inviting so many people into something intimate. I didn’t understand I was just so in love,” she admitted of their romance, which lasted from sometime in 2020 to November 2021.

“People loved it. I think they loved it because of us, but they also loved John B and Sarah, first and foremost,” she added, referencing their Outer Banks characters, who are also dating on the show. “I think you look at any public breakup and you know so many people are invested, and of course, that was really hard. And we still, to this day, share this huge thing that is a massive part of both of our lives. So, I think it was really really hard to separate, but also, like any breakup, you grow out of it.”