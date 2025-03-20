Madelyn Cline Admits She Didn't Understand the 'Repercussions' of Going Public With Ex Chase Stokes: 'I Was Just So in Love'
Madelyn Cline is reflecting on her romance with Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes about three years after their shocking split.
On the Wednesday, March 19, episode of the “Therapuss” podcast with host Jake Shane, the actress, 27, opened up about how her public split from the actor, 32, was difficult for her to deal with.
“I think at the time I didn’t realize what the repercussions of inviting so many people into something intimate. I didn’t understand I was just so in love,” she admitted of their romance, which lasted from sometime in 2020 to November 2021.
“People loved it. I think they loved it because of us, but they also loved John B and Sarah, first and foremost,” she added, referencing their Outer Banks characters, who are also dating on the show. “I think you look at any public breakup and you know so many people are invested, and of course, that was really hard. And we still, to this day, share this huge thing that is a massive part of both of our lives. So, I think it was really really hard to separate, but also, like any breakup, you grow out of it.”
Despite their romance ending in 2021, Cline and Stokes went on to film Season 3 and Season 4 of the TV show together. To make matters worse, the pair’s characters are still in love on-screen.
Cline continued: “There was a period of time there where I truly did not know which way was up which way was down because that Outer Banks and that public relationship was kind of my identity, and I was like who the f--- am I? I’m still figuring that out, but figuring that out and who you are in the public space is just truly so such a mind f---.”
Since their split, Stokes has moved on with girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini, while Cline was last romantically linked to Pete Davidson.
Elsewhere in her interview with Shane, the blonde beauty also discussed how she got her role as Sarah Cameron in the iconic Netflix series.
“I tried to audition for it out here in L.A. because at that point I had moved out here. I had been here for 2-3 years, and they told me no because I wasn’t blonde and so I was like ‘Okay.' So, I went and just dunked my hair in a bottle of Sun-In, which made it orange,” she recalled of her audition process. “I doused my hair in Sun-In then I took a blow dryer to it for an hour and then they were still like ‘no.' I auditioned for the regional casting directors for its Lisa Mae Fincannon and Mark Fincannon, and they brought me into meet with the showrunners and the producers. And they were like ‘yes.’”
As for if she thought the show would reach the level of popularity it has, Cline said, “No.”
“I think we all hoped it would be successful and that it would get a second or third season I think we were thinking this would be awesome if we could even get to a third season. You know, that would be incredible and then it just ended up doing what it did which was crazy because it was during COVID so we were just watching it happen all from our apartments and we didn’t understand just the reach of it until the world started opening up which you know happened gradually over the course of a year,” she explained.