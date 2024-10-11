Kelsea Ballerini Praises Boyfriend Chase Stokes' Ex Madelyn Cline: 'So Hot'
Kelsea Ballerini is a fan of Madelyn Cline —even though she used to date her man!
On Thursday, October 10, the country singer took to TikTok with a sweet video praising her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, and his Outer Banks costars after the hit Netflix series released Season 4 on the streaming service that same day.
Ballerini was using a filter generator to rank characters from the show at random, though she quickly made it clear there was no real method to her madness, as she admittedly was just looking to promote the new season and clicked on the first related filter she saw.
After ranking the character of John B's dad, Big John, played by Charles Halford, as last, Cline's face appeared on the screen, prompting Ballerini to immediately declare: "So hot."
"We stan Sarah Cameron and Madelyn Cline in this house," the "Cowboys Cry Too" singer admitted, confirming she holds no ill-will toward Stokes' former flame.
Stokes and Cline dated for roughly one year after Outer Banks Season 1 premiered, though reports confirmed they had called it quits on their relationship in November 2021 after attempting to work out issues within their romance privately.
Ballerini and the Uglies actor, 32, started dating in January 2023 after the "I Quit Drinking" singer, 31, slid into her now-boyfriend's DMs in December 2022.
After kindly placing Cline at No. 3, Ballerini moved on to rave about how much she "loves" Austin North, 28, (Topper Thornton) and mentioned knowing Charles Esten, 59, (Ward Cameron), "for a long time" since he's also a musician.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Next was Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), as the "We Were Like" hitmaker confessed: "Anyone that plays card games with me is a friend of mine, and this man did. And that's all I have to say."
After Madison Bailey (Kiara Carrera) popped onto the screen, Ballerini gushed, "The way that I'm ride or die for Bails. Kiara. She is a lovely human being and also a musician. She just put out a song called 'The Grey' and it's so good and I love her."
Commentating on Rudy Pankow (JJ Maybank), Ballerini insisted: "If you're not a JJ stan... That's weird. That's weird of you. You're weird for that."
Down to two remaining spots on her list, Ballerini explained, "So I'm holding the No. 1 space, obviously. For obvious reasons," as Stokes had yet to appear on her screen. "But J.D. does not deserve seven. The ranking is not serving me here."
Continuing to speak fondly of Jonathan Daviss (Pope Hayward), Ballerini stated: "I love him, and he loves the Titans, and I'm a Nashville girl. And we've actually probably gotten to hang the most, so, Pope forever."
Last, but not least, Ballerini was finally able to fawn over her man, as she drooled, "The bandana, the face, the... The him. The him. Ugh, we stan!"
In the comments section of the post, many Outer Banks fans and supporters of the country singer applauded Ballerini for being able to have an amiable relationship with Stokes' ex-girlfriend.
"The fact you ranked Madelyn so high. I love you," one admirer wrote, while another added, "I love how she speaks so highly about Madelyn :,) love her sm ! love them both sooo much."
"Queens supporting queens. THIS is what it’s all about 👏🏻 respect," a third person noted, as a fourth admitted: "It’s giving healthy relationship, self worth, and a whole lotta love💛💛 Nnow I’m begging everyday for part 2 [of Outer Banks Season 4] to come out 🤣."