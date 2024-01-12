OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

All Dolled Up! Madonna Shares Seductive Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her Worldwide Tour

madonna behind the scenes photos worldwide tour
Source: @madonna
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 9:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Madonna gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her worldwide Celebration Tour.

On Instagram, the star posted a slew of photos as she had her makeup done, underwent costume changes and more, captioning the set of snaps, "Before, during and after………….BTS!#madonnacelebrationtour."

Article continues below advertisement
madonna
Source: @madonna

Madonna shared snaps from before, during and after her concert.

The first photo featured the music icon, 65, all dolled up in a black lace corset and matching arm gloves, while the following slide showed the star seductively eating a long piece of candy.

The next several snaps from the Thursday, January 11, post showed the mom-of-six getting her hair and makeup done and changing outfits, which included a silver headpiece, a red and black corset and a silver and black patterned catsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna
Source: @madonna

The singer had a snack while backstage.

Fans raved over the new images, with one person declaring, "You’re the hottest chick in this place😍."

"STUNNING!!! 🔥😍👑 @madonna," another supporter commented, with a third writing, "Divine 👑 You look drop-dead GORGEOUS! 💜."

As OK! reported, the "Vogue" singer has been having a ball on tour after she was forced to postpone it due to a serious bacterial infection that landed her in the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna
Source: @madonna

The superstar undergoes several costumes changes during her show.

“The fact that I’m here right now is the f------ miracle," she told the crowd at a December 2023 performance in NYC. "There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital."

"There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU,” she continued, thanking the mystery woman named Shavawn who “saved [her] life.”

MORE ON:
Madonna
Article continues below advertisement

Two months prior, the Grammy winner detailed what was going through her mind when she was in the medical facility.

"My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, 'Girl, it’s not your time to go.' I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part, but how lonely she must have felt being in a hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live," she shared of her mom, who died of cancer in 1963. "I was given another chance, so I’m very grateful for that."

"I must tell you I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive," she concluded. "Thank god for my children and all of your love and support."

Article continues below advertisement
madonna behind the scenes photos worldwide tour
Source: mega

Madonna's current tour has a total of 79 performances planned.

While most of the superstar's shows have received rave reviews, she got off to a bumpy start, as her October 15 show in London didn't begin until one hour after scheduled start time.

Complaints heightened when she came on stage a whopping three hours late to her December 13 performance, which was the tour's opening night in America.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Concertgoers were unsurprisingly ticked off about her tardiness, as the show didn't concluded until 2 in the morning. Some people on social media even thought Madonna should have offered refunds.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.