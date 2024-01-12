All Dolled Up! Madonna Shares Seductive Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her Worldwide Tour

Two months prior, the Grammy winner detailed what was going through her mind when she was in the medical facility.

"My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, 'Girl, it’s not your time to go.' I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part, but how lonely she must have felt being in a hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live," she shared of her mom, who died of cancer in 1963. "I was given another chance, so I’m very grateful for that."

"I must tell you I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive," she concluded. "Thank god for my children and all of your love and support."