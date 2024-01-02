Madonna Rings in the New Year With All 6 of Her Children: See Rare Photos
Madonna’s 2023 might have been filled with a few ups and downs, but she certainly ended the year on a high note.
On Monday, January 1, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to wish her 19.2 million followers a happy new year while sharing a glimpse inside her end-of-year celebrations with all six of her children.
Madonna's upload featured separate snaps of the mom-of-six posing with her kids: Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella Ciccone.
"Let Me Take You to a Place I know you want to Go — It’s A Good Life……….Happy 2024 !! 🎉🥳💕," the "Material Girl" singer wrote in the caption of the post, quoting lyrics from the song "Good Life" by Inner City and Kevin Saunderson.
The Instagram carousel of images started off with Madonna sipping on a drink out of a straw, as she sported a large chic hat, black sunglasses and a strapless lingerie top.
In the second picture, the "Hung Up" hitmaker had to hold onto her tan-colored cap to keep it from blowing away while she sat on a boat next to her eldest son, Rocco.
Madonna then let Lourdes have a slide to herself, as she uploaded a selfie her eldest daughter took during their boat day. For the occasion, the 27-year-old sported an orange, yellow and green smiley face patterned head scarf and a black bathing suit.
Other photos showed Madonna posing with fashion photographer Mert Alas and designer Stella McCartney.
In additional images, the "Frozen" singer hugged Lourdes during a New Year’s Eve party, smiled alongside Rocco, held Mercy from behind and made silly faces with David, Estere and Stella.
Madonna's NYE celebrations come just months after her entire family was rocked with the award-winning artist's frightening health crisis at the end of June, when she was rushed to the hospital with a serious bacterial infection.
During a recent performance, the pop sensation opened up to her packed crowd of fans about the scary moments she spent in the ICU — including being in a 48-hour medically induced coma.
When she woke up from the coma, Madonna revealed it was her own offspring who she saw surrounding her.
"There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me — by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," the "Back That Up To The Beat" vocalist quipped.
"The fact that I’m here right now is the f------ miracle," Madonna admitted to audience members. "There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital."
"There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," Madonna continued, shouting out her friend Shavawn. "I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU ... She saved my life."