Madonna Quickly Apologizes to Crowd in Toronto After Screaming 'Hello, Boston!'

However, Madonna quickly corrected herself after the slip-up. "Are you guys mad at me ’cause I said ‘Hello, Boston!?'" the "Hung Up" singer asked the audience about the Massachusetts city she played days prior.

"I’m sorry. What kind of f------ up s--- is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight,'" she joked. "I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me."