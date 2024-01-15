OK Magazine
Madonna Quickly Apologizes to Crowd in Toronto After Screaming 'Hello, Boston!'

madonnaapologizesbostonpp
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 15 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Madonna was a tad confused during her Toronto tour stop.

During one of her Celebration Tour shows in Canada last week, the pop icon, 65, welcomed everyone in the crowd by mistakenly yelling into the microphone, "Hello, Boston!"

madonnaapologizesboston
Source: Mega

Madonna was a bit confused during a recent tour stop.

However, Madonna quickly corrected herself after the slip-up. "Are you guys mad at me ’cause I said ‘Hello, Boston!?'" the "Hung Up" singer asked the audience about the Massachusetts city she played days prior.

"I’m sorry. What kind of f------ up s--- is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight,'" she joked. "I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me."

madonnaapologizesboston
Source: Mega

Madonna thought she was in Boston at her Toronto tour stop.

Madonna's huge world tour comes months after she had to postpone shows as she contracted a serious bacterial infection, which landed her in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," her manager, Guy Oseary, informed Madonna's fans in a statement in June 2023. "At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

madonnaapologizesboston
Source: Mega

Madonna quickly apologized for the mistake.

MORE ON:
Madonna

Due to the disappointment of the shows being pushed to a later date, many fans brutally accused her of faking her illness. The online attacks were so vicious Kathy Griffin came to her defense about how severe her illness was.

"I don't know what's going on with Madonna. I don't know, but I love her and I want to defend her," the comedian said in a TikTok video supporting the Evita actress.

madonnaapologizesboston
Source: Mega

Madonna had to previously postpone the tour.

"I don't like how people are already piling on and sort of making fun of her being obviously quite ill or collapsed," she continued. "We don't know anything yet, but I'm going to be honest, I think a lot of it is ageism and misogyny."

Griffin also went on to slam the people who were making fun of Madonna's facial features. "As a 62-year-old chick, I deal with it all the time and she's freaking Madonna," she said. "I don't care about her fillers, they're gonna go away if she feels like it, or not."

Source: OK!

"I care about her health and I’m glad she can go back on this tour. The tour is the greatest hits and she should be great," the former Bravo star noted.

