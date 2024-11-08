Madonna Attacked by Angry Republicans After Eating a 'F--- Trump' Cake in Response to 2024 Presidential Election: 'Have Some Respect'
Madonna isn't "Sorry" for snubbing President-Elect Donald Trump.
The Queen of Pop took to Instagram on Thursday, November 7, with a bold message for the controversial Republican politician, triggering the businessman's supporters by posting a "f--- Trump" cake following his victory in the 2024 presidential election.
"Stuffed my face with this cake last night!" Madonna wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the red, orange and yellow circular cake, which featured a cherry-decorated trim and the words "F--- TRUMP" written in brown icing across the center.
In a follow-up post, the "Material Girl" singer admitted: "Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?"
Madonna's public disapproval of the 2024 election outcome sparked a sea of Trump supporters to flood the comments sections of her most recent posts, ridiculing her for "disrespecting" the president-elect.
"You set the worst example to people and in particular the younger generation. Your legacy and talent are being diminished by your unsavory and juvenile posts," one fan of The Apprentice star snarled, as another declared: "Disrespectful to President Trump shows your character and it’s not good, have some respect the majority did vote for him, and it shows how you somehow think you are superior to them."
A third Trump fan mocked, "CONGRATULATIONS dear Madonna! Your favorite candidate Donald Trump won again! 😂 You can eat your cakes, scream in anger, call the names or whatever you want but TRUMP WON!!!!" while a fourth added, "You are fired! We don’t care about your opinion. You are an old lady, enjoy the rest of your life with your gaslighting media."
Madonna expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris prior to the Democrat's election loss on Tuesday, November 5.
On Thursday, October 31, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker shared highlights from her trip to France, captioning the post: "Paris was so FUN! 🇫🇷 . It was hard to leave, but I had to come home to V.O.T.E. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @kamalaharris for president!!!! ♥️."
Madonna, 66, has been a fan of Harris since she first campaigned as President Joe Biden's running mate in 2020.
During Harris' pre-election debate against Mike Pence more than four years ago, the 60-year-old faced criticism for her facial expressions — which Madonna described as "another example of sexism and racism in America."
"[Kamala] is an intelligent, compassionate, well spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people," she wrote on Instagram at the time.