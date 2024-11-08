Madonna Attacked by Angry Republicans After Eating a 'F--- Trump' Cake in Response to 2024 Presidential Election: 'Have Some Respect'

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram on Thursday, November 7, with a bold message for the controversial Republican politician, triggering the businessman's supporters by posting a "f--- Trump" cake following his victory in the 2024 presidential election .

"Stuffed my face with this cake last night!" Madonna wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the red, orange and yellow circular cake, which featured a cherry-decorated trim and the words "F--- TRUMP" written in brown icing across the center.

In a follow-up post, the "Material Girl" singer admitted: "Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?"