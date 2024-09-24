12 Celebrities Who Have Publicly Sparred With Donald Trump: Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and More

Both Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, had constantly feuded with Anna Wintour after Vogue endorsed 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. The Mirror also reported that the editor-in-chief discussed the controversy surrounding the Donald J. Trump Foundation, saying it had done "nothing."

"Its board is packed with relatives, and he’s going to use his presidency to sell himself and his brand and profit personally for himself and his family," Anna reportedly said.

She apologized afterward and wished Donald success in his political journey, but months later, she announced she would never invite the ex-POTUS to the Met Gala again.

In 2017, Vanity Fair came under fire for sharing a video that made fun of Hillary's supporters. The outlet issued an apology afterward, but Donald saw it as a chance to lambast Anna.

"Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H," said Donald. "Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James's & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"