Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Hints at Leaving the U.S. After Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election: 'Who Is Down?'
Kayla Nicole has a post-election backup plan!
Following Donald Trump’s presidential win, Travis Kelce’s ex hinted at leaving the U.S., calling Trump voters “f------ clowns.”
"I'm thinking Australia. Who's down?" Nicole asked on Instagram on Wednesday, November 6, posting a poolside video in a pink bikini and white towel wrapped around her head.
Nicole reinforced her stance the next day, sharing a post about Australia’s ban on social media for those under 16 years old.
“So again, who is down!?!” the 33-year-old wrote, expressing her frustrations over Trump’s supporters who helped put him in office despite his troubled past.
“If you’re a convicted felon, you’re not even allowed to work as a teacher, a pilot, a healthcare official,” she said. “You’re not allowed to work in law enforcement.”
The influencer then asked, “This is the criminal justice reform y’all were asking for?!”
Nicole also shared a powerful Malcolm X quote, emphasizing how Black women are “the most disrespected,” “unprotected” and “neglected” people in America.
The YouTuber highlighted that only 7 percent of Black women voted for Trump, while 97 percent supported Kamala Harris.
She concluded her posts with a “friendly reminder,” saying, “Everyone has an opinion, but I didn’t ask yours. OK. Bye.”
Meanwhile, Kelce, 34, himself has not posted any statement regarding Trump’s win, but his recent Instagram post, which featured Arrowhead Stadium at night, was criticized for its timing, as OK! previously reported.
"Love you but feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today," one fan commented, while another said, "read the room, sis."
"Travis pls not right now we’re mourning," echoed a third person.
As for Kelce’s current girlfriend, Taylor Swift, she previously voiced her support for Harris, telling fans in September she was voting for her.
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 34, declared, referring to Harris.
"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she continued. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
Swift has yet to comment about Harris’ defeat against Trump.