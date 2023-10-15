Madonna 'Forgot 5 Days' of Her Life During Near-Fatal Hospitalization: 'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Make It'
On Saturday, October 14, Madonna got candid with fans about her recent hospitalization.
While on stage during opening night of her Celebration Tour, which was postponed due to her illness, she shared that at one point she thought the infection might kill her.
“I didn’t think I was gonna make it,” the 65-year-old said of the serious bacterial sickness. “I forgot five days of my life — or death, I didn’t really know where I was.”
However, she attributed her survival to her six kids: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Estere and Stella.
“But my children were there — and my children always save me every time,” she said, noting, “I have got to be there for my children – I have to survive for them.”
As OK! previously reported, Madonna was allegedly found unresponsive while rehearsing in New York for her world tour, which was initially set to debut in July, however, her severe health scare caused the tour to be pushed to October.
Just two months after her "several-day stay in the ICU," the blonde beauty resumed rehearsals, according to a source.
"She is very much still in recovery, but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals," they shared at the time. "Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals."
Before she got back to busting a move, the star addressed her hospitalization on Instagram.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she wrote.
"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," Madonna continued, adding, "so did the love and support from my friends."
Despite the serious illness, Madonna celebrated her birthday in style on Friday, August 18.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉," she penned alongside a clip of herself, family and friends. "I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️."
The celebratory montage featured a glamorous dinner and a stunning boat ride.