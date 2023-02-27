Madonna Breaks Silence After 'Troubled' Brother Anthony Dies At 66: 'You Planted Many Important Seeds'

Two days after Madonna's brother Anthony Ciccone died at 66 years old, the singer took to her Instagram Story to say a few nice things about her sibling.

"Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, Expansive Thinking, Outside the Box ... You planted many important seeds," the 64-year-old star captioned a photo of her brother surrounded by many people.