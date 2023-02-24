Madonna's Younger Children Stop By Tour Rehearsals As Backlash About Her Unrecognizable Appearance Continues: Photos
Madonna's younger children made sure to cheer their mom on as she practices for her upcoming world tour.
On Thursday, February 23, the singer, 64, posted a slew of snaps with some of her kids: daughter Mercy, 16, 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella and son David, 17.
In one photo, the "Material Girl" songstress posed alongside one of the twins, who sported a shiny black puffer coat. In another picture, one of her daughters is photographed while at the piano.
The musical artist also uploaded a photo of herself in a backstage huddle with her son David and one of her youngest daughters.
Earlier this week, Madonna, who is also mom to Lourdes, 26, and Rocco, 22, posed in some new apparel.
"Thinking of Tour Merch," she wrote as she sported a jacket from "The Girlie Show" tour. "For the tour. I want to bring back some of the classics like this Jacket !! Or the bomber jacket from Blonde Ambition……….. any thoughts ?"
Madonna has come under fire as of late for appearing to have some plastic surgery done to her face.
"How’s Madonna 64 years old looking like this," one person wrote, while another added, "Why Madonna look like Jigsaw?!"
- Madonna Suffering 'Crisis Of Confidence' After Grammys Backlash & Breakup With Boyfriend: 'It Used To Be So Different'
- Pink Reveals Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her Because Of Awkward Misunderstanding 20 Years Ago: 'She Tried To Kind Of Play Me'
- Madonna 'Painfully' Twerks In 'Frightening' TikTok As Fans' Plastic Surgery Concerns Continue: 'What Happened To Her Face?'
At the time, Madonna clapped back at the haters.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera. By a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" Madonna stated.
"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Madonna may be going through something, which is part of the reason she could be trying to change up her look.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time," a source explained of her split from boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.
"She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help," the insider added.