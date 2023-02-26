OK Magazine
Madonna's 'Troubled' Brother Anthony Ciccone Once Claimed He Was An 'Embarrassment' To His Family Before Dying At 66

Feb. 26 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

On Friday, February 24, Madonna’s “troubled” brother Anthony Ciccone died at age 66.

John Henry, the husband of Madonna’s sister, Melanie Ciccone, posted an Instagram tribute to Anthony on Saturday, February 25. The songwriter shared his message alongside a black and white photo of the eldest brother.

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” Henry said.

“As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on,” the 62-year-old continued.

Henry then highlighted Anthony’s complicated past, sharing that “trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table.”

“Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision,” the singer-songwriter concluded his post.

The Michigan native was the eldest of eight children including his world-famous sister. The Ciccone matriarch Madonna Ciccone died of breast cancer in 1963 at age 33.

Anthony struggled with alcoholism his whole life and was homeless for several years. He was reportedly living under a bridge in Michigan for some time.

In 2017, the estranged brother entered rehab and reconnected with his family afterwards. However, Anthony spoke with DailyMail back in 2011 about his relationship with the brood, noting their damaged bonds.

“I’m a zero in their eyes – a non-person. I’m an embarrassment," he said at the time. "If I froze to death, my family probably wouldn’t know or care about it for six months.”

“My father would be very happy if I died of hypothermia, then he wouldn’t have to worry about it anymore. He’s old school, he grew up in the depression,” he added.

When asked about his bond with the queen of pop Anthony said, “I never loved her in the first place, she never loved me. We never loved each other.”

Madonna has yet to publicly comment on the passing of her brother.

