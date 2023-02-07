Madonna Provocatively Poses In Grammys Outfit As Haters Remain Shocked At Her 'Unrecognizable' Face

One user harshly confessed, "I used to hold Madonna in high esteem as someone who was strong and who would go forward and create art and push that art forward. She was an incredible woman and artist. But she has changed in a bad way. She has fallen in on herself and I no longer recognize her as a force. She seems like she needs loved ones to intervene and help her."

"She was an incredible artist; an artist I will always respect (1982-2009). But someone needs to help her before she ruins all she has accomplished. I don’t think she even realizes how shocking her appearance is. I used to adore Madonna, but she failed herself and her fans, she’s become a person who followed the trends set by losers. She should have aged with dignity, but chose to try and prove something she didn’t need to prove," they concluded.