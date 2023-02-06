Madonna Steps Out To Grammys After-Party Following Her 'Controversial' & 'Unrecognizable' Awards Show Appearance

Madonna kept a majority of her lavish look the same, however, she appeared to strip herself of the sophisticated white-collar and black tie duo she wore to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy" at the Grammys.

Instead, the 64-year-old opted for a floor-length silk coat layered over a pair of fishnet tights and gloves. The generational icon opted for a pair of thigh-high black boots and futuristic shades to complete her head-turning ensemble, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

Madonna's braided space bun hairstyle stayed the same for both events.