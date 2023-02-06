Madonna Steps Out To Grammys After-Party Following Her 'Controversial' & 'Unrecognizable' Awards Show Appearance
Madonna didn't let the haters stop her from having a night to remember.
On Sunday, February 5, the Queen of Pop arrived alongside other star-studded guests to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after-party at Mr. Brainwash Art Museum in Beverly Hills, Calif., just a couple hours after viewers of the show slammed the "Material Girl" singer's "unrecognizable" on-stage appearance.
Madonna kept a majority of her lavish look the same, however, she appeared to strip herself of the sophisticated white-collar and black tie duo she wore to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy" at the Grammys.
Instead, the 64-year-old opted for a floor-length silk coat layered over a pair of fishnet tights and gloves. The generational icon opted for a pair of thigh-high black boots and futuristic shades to complete her head-turning ensemble, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Madonna's braided space bun hairstyle stayed the same for both events.
The mother-of-six's on-stage moment left viewers in utter dismay, as some individuals watching even had to do a double take to realize who was standing before their eyes.
"I walked in the room and said to my wife, 'Who is this?' And she said 'I think, Madonna?' I said 'No, I get she’s talking about Madonna, but who’s talking? Oh, wait, THAT’S Madonna???' She’s really taking this transform herself every few years thing to a whole new level," one Twitter user admitted. as another added, "Madonna needs to stop with the plastic surgery and embrace the aging process. She’s nearly unrecognizable at this point."
Fans of the Sex coffee table book author didn't seem to care about her questionable looks, as many were more focused on the motivational speech she gave to the crowd.
"'Unholy' with Madonna's transgressive blessing. Really only moment of vibe so far. You could see M trying to lift the spirits, she does everything," one supporter of the award-winning artist wrote, as another quipped, "goofy s**t aside, Madonna living legend."
