Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

"That’s where you make noise," she continued in her speech. "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there for forging a new paths and taking the heat from all of it. You need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed, you are seen, you are heard, and most of all, you are appreciated."

Twitter users immediately took to the app to express their distasteful concerns with Madonna's quaint appearance.

"How’s Madonna 64 years old looking like this," one person wrote, while another added, "why Madonna look like Jigsaw?!"