Madonna Feels 'Grateful' She Has Her 'Creative Life To Inspire & Keep Her Going' After Death Of Brother Anthony Ciccone
Madonna always leans on her music when she's going through a tough time.
The Queen of Pop took to Instagram on Monday, February 27, to share how thankful she is to have her upcoming world tour to focus on after her brother Anthony Ciccone's untimely death on Friday, February 24.
"Thank God I have my creative life to inspire me and keep me going……. ♥️ #madonnacelebrationtour #grateful," Madonna captioned a video showcasing behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals for The Celebration Tour, which is set to kick off on Saturday, July 15.
The clip showed off the "Material Girl" singer's backup dancers working on their choreographed routine, and even portrayed Madonna with her microphone in hand practicing one of her iconic song numbers.
Fans of the 64-year-old flooded her comments section in support and expressed both warm regards for her loss and excitement for her upcoming performances.
"Condolences on your brother’s passing, Queen. I know it’s tough. I lost my only sister September 2019 and I still can’t believe I have to live in the world without her. But we have no choice but to continue living our best lives. I can’t wait to see you in Austin," one fan expressed.
- Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone Removed His Feeding & Breathing Tubes 2 Days Before Death At Rehab Paid For By Singer
- Madonna Breaks Silence After 'Troubled' Brother Anthony Dies At 66: 'You Planted Many Important Seeds'
- Madonna's 'Troubled' Brother Anthony Ciccone Once Claimed He Was An 'Embarrassment' To His Family Before Dying At 66
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Some celebrities even shared their love, as model Heidi Klum wrote, "YASSSSSSSSSS 🥳🚀❤️," while Bravo's Andy Cohen added, "I am so excited."
In addition to the loss of her "troubled" older brother, 66, a source recently revealed Madonna is suffering from a "crisis of confidence" after receiving backlash from her appearance at the 65th Annual Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, on top of calling it quits with her much-younger boyfriend, Andrew Darnell, 23.
"She said no one cared that she was in the room, and it used to be so different for her," the insider explained of the pop star's hurt feelings after the televised event. "She’s never been out of favor for so long."
Luckily, as Madonna expressed in her social media post, the mother-of-six at least has her world tour to focus her attention on during this difficult time.
"She’s throwing herself into the tour and is determined that not only will it be brilliant, but it will also thrust her back into the limelight," the source spilled.